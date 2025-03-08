Musk -- entrusted by Trump to drastically cut down the federal workforce -- accused Rubio of having fired "nobody" and resisting his push for large staff reductions. Rubio hit back saying that 1,500 State Department employees had already taken early retirement buyouts.

Billionaire Elon Musk -- an adviser to United States President Donald Trump -- and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in a verbal clash during a cabinet meeting chaired by Trump earlier this week.

The spat occurred over the issue of government staff cuts -- that have been advised by Musk and are supposed to be carried out by Rubio -- according to a report by The New York Times.

Who said what

Musk -- entrusted by Trump to drastically cut down the federal workforce -- accused Rubio of having fired "nobody" and resisting his push for large staff reductions.

Rubio hit back saying that 1,500 State Department employees had taken early retirement buyouts. The state secretary then sarcastically asked whether Musk wanted him to rehire those people just so he could make a show of firing them again.

The meeting was held following complaints about Musk's hardline approach from agency heads to top White House officials. In the same meeting, Trump told cabinet heads that they, not Musk, have the final word on staffing and policy matters at their agencies, Reuters reported.

Trump denies reports

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump denied reports of a clash between Musk and Rubio.

"No clash, I was there, you're just a troublemaker," he told a reporter who asked about the claims. "Elon gets along great with Marco and they're both doing a fantastic job."

"Marco has done unbelievably as Secretary of State. And Elon is a unique guy and has done a fantastic job," the US president added.