Bill Gates mocks billionaires Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos over space race - WATCH viral video here

Microsoft founder Bill Gates took a swipe at billionaires Elon Musk, Jeff EBzos and others for their obsession over space travel. Gates made the remarks during an interview with James Corden.

Gates was welcomed on The Late Show by host James Corden on Wednesday who later shared a clip of the interview. In the short clip, Corden begins by thanking Gates for being the "one billionaire who is not trying to escape planet earth on a spaceship at the moment."

It may be recalled that Tesla CEO Elon Musk's SpaceX recently launched four people into space on mission for three days, while Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos went to edge of space in July. Similarly, Virgin Group billionaire Richard Branson created history by flying over 50 miles above the New Mexico desert aboard his Virgin Galactic rocket plane.

But unlike other billioaires, Bill Gates has shown no interest in joining the space race. The billionaire Microsoft founder explained the reason to Corden when asked "why is this a thing that billionaires are obsessed with at the moment?"

"I don't know," Gates replied, adding, "I have become obsessed with things like Malaria and HIV and getting rid of those diseases and I would probably bore people at cocktail parties talking about diseases. Space? You know, we have a lot to do here on earth."

"Thanks for having me on the show, @JKCorden," he tweeted afterwards. "And thanks to the all of the late night hosts for focusing on this critical challenge. I'm optimistic that we can come together to avoid a climate disaster."

Meanwhile, Gates' video has gone viral and it has been viewed more than 1.3 lakh times on Twitter.

"So true Mr Bill Gates!" wrote one person in the comments section.

"Very well said," another agreed.

A third Twitter user called it the "Classiest Burn."