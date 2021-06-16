Bill Gates-Melinda Gates divorce: Where are Microsoft founder's daughters Jennifer and Phoebe?

Jennifer has decided to get married at a time when her parents Bill and Melinda Gates are preparing to split their USD 148 billion fortune.

Jennifer Gates, the eldest daughter of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, is not allowing the USD 148 billion divorce between her parents to spoil her happiness. It is to be noted that Bill Gates and Melinda Gates left everyone surprised when they announced about their divorce on May 4 after remaining married for 27 years.



Jennifer, 25, looked in a good mood with her sister Phoebe to celebrate her upcoming nuptials. Jennifer glowed in a gorgeous white dress while posing with Phoebe.

The 18-year-old Phoebe chose to wear a strapless tanned dress and she looked as happy as Jennifer. "The bride to be," Phoebe captioned the pics with her big sis. She also added the hashtag, "#jennslastride."

"They’re probably about the biggest divorce imaginable," Janet George, a family law attorney at McKinley Irvin, told Bloomberg.

Notably, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is not a part of the USD 148 billion fortune of the estanged couple. The Seatlle-based foundation was launched by Bill and Melinda Gates in 2000. Melinda serves as the co-chair of the organisation, which is regarded as one of the most influential private foundations in the world. The foundation has endowment worth nearly $50 billion.

According to Bill and Melinda they will "continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work at the foundation".