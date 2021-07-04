Bill Gates-Melinda Gates divorce: Where are Microsoft founder's daughter Jennifer and her fiance Nayel Nassar?

Jennifer Gates took to her Instagram to inform the world that she is having a magical time in Paris with her fiance amd their closest pals.

Jennifer Gates, the eldest daughter of billionaire power couple Bill Gates and Melinda, has left for Paris amid her parents' USD 128 billion divorce drama.

Jennifer, 25, escaped to the City of Love with her fiancé, Nayel Nassar few days ago. Jennifer took to her Instagram to inform the world that she is having a magical time in Paris with her fiance amd their closest pals.

But it is to be noted that Jennifer and Nassar are not in Paris only for fun and games as the couple is actually in Paris for the Longines Global Champions Tour. Notably, Nassar is a world-class showjumper.

On the other hand, Jennifer is a trained equestrian and she has been riding since from a very early age.

Jennifer posted some shots from Longines Global Champions Tour too. In one photo, Jennifer is sitting on the sidelines while watching her fiance compete.

In another picture, the two were spotted together hours before the show.

"Cheering on the team in Paris," she captioned the adorable photos.

Jennifer and Nassar announced their engagement in January 2020. Jennifer is set to get married soon as she recently had a wild bachelorette weekend in Santa Barbara.

Bill and Melinda are also parents to son Roy, 21, and 18-year-old daughter Phoebe.

Phoebe recently graduated high school and she is off to Stanford come this fall.