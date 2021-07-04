Bill Gates-Melinda Gates divorce: Where are Microsoft founder's daughter Jennifer and her fiance Nayel Nassar?

Headlines

Ratan Tata honoured with Maharashtra's first 'Udyog Ratna’ award, pics go viral

TV actor Pawan passes away at 25 due to cardiac arrest

What is 'Zero Shadow Day', rare astronomical event that enthralled residents of Bengaluru?

Who is Mishal, Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik's wife given key role in Pakistan government?

Watch: Bangladesh opener walks on fire for 'mind-training' ahead of Asia Cup 2023

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

OMG 2 box office collection day 8: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi film set to cross Rs 100 crore in India

'He feels the panic on occasion': Pakistan legend criticizes Rohit Sharma’s captaincy with ‘MS Dhoni’ remark

Congress accuses Centre of using G20 Summit as 'election campaign' to divert citizens' attention

5 ways to overcome procrastination

Expensive bags owned by Ambani women

Richest relatives of Mukesh Ambani

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Guns & Gulaabs Cast Interview | Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, TJ Bhanu | Part 2

President Murmu Launches INS Vindhyagiri, 6th Stealth Frigate In Navy's Arsenal; Know All About It

Himachal Landslide: Several Houses Destroyed Due To Heavy Rain, Landslides In Mandi

OMG 2 box office collection day 8: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi film set to cross Rs 100 crore in India

TV actor Pawan passes away at 25 due to cardiac arrest

Amid reports of Thalapathy Vijay's cameo in Jawan, video of him praising Shah Rukh Khan's negative roles goes viral

HomeWorld

World

Bill Gates-Melinda Gates divorce: Where are Microsoft founder's daughter Jennifer and her fiance Nayel Nassar?

Jennifer Gates took to her Instagram to inform the world that she is having a magical time in Paris with her fiance amd their closest pals.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 04, 2021, 10:00 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Jennifer Gates, the eldest daughter of billionaire power couple Bill Gates and Melinda, has left for Paris amid her parents' USD 128 billion divorce drama.

Jennifer, 25, escaped to the City of Love with her fiancé, Nayel Nassar few days ago. Jennifer took to her Instagram to inform the world that she is having a magical time in Paris with her fiance amd their closest pals.

But it is to be noted that Jennifer and Nassar are not in Paris only for fun and games as the couple is actually in Paris for the Longines Global Champions Tour. Notably, Nassar is a world-class showjumper.

On the other hand, Jennifer is a trained equestrian and she has been riding since from a very early age.

Jennifer posted some shots from Longines Global Champions Tour too. In one photo, Jennifer is sitting on the sidelines while watching her fiance compete.

In another picture, the two were spotted together hours before the show.

"Cheering on the team in Paris," she captioned the adorable photos.

Jennifer and Nassar announced their engagement in January 2020. Jennifer is set to get married soon as she recently had a wild bachelorette weekend in Santa Barbara.

Bill and Melinda are also parents to son Roy, 21, and 18-year-old daughter Phoebe.

Phoebe recently graduated high school and she is off to Stanford come this fall.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Akshay Kumar charged whopping fees for OMG 2? Producer Ajith Andhare makes shocking revelation

This star, not Salman Khan, was original choice to replace Amitabh Bachchan as Bigg Boss host; but he refused because...

'High command to decide whether to contest Rajasthan elections with alliance': AAP state in-charge

NIA carries out raid in ISIS Pune module case

BCCI secretary Jay Shah pens special message for Virat Kohli as he completes 15 years in international cricket

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE