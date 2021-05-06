Bill and Melinda Gates divorce: Meet the woman behind the split that left everyone shocked

Billionaire couple Bill and Melinda Gates left everyone surprised on Monday (May 3) when they announced their decision to divorce each other after 27 years of marriage. Bill and Melinda Gates are divorcing each other as their marriage has “irretrievably broken”. Both Bill and Melinda took to Twitter to inform the world about their decision to split ending their more than two decades of marriage.

Earlier on Monday, a statement posted on Twitter by Bill Gates said, “After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage. Over the last 27 years we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives. We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundations, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives.”

SOme reports claimed that there was another woman in Bill Gates’s life and it is believed that she was the reason behind the high-profile divorce. Time magazone reported that Bill had an unusual arrangement with Melinda in which he was allowed by Melinda to spend a long weekend with his former girlfriend Ann Winblad every year even while he was married.

It is learnt that Winblad is five years senior to Gates and they had broken off in 1987 because she was ready for marriage, but he wasn’t. According to the magazine, they, however, stayed in touch.

Speaking to the magazine for a 1997 article, he said, “When I was off on my own thinking about marrying Melinda, I called Ann and asked for her approval.”