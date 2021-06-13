Bill Gates-Melinda Gates divorce: Major TWIST in split of billionaire couple - Read here

Billionaire power couple Bill Gates and Melinda Gates left everyone in deep shock when they took to Twitter on May 4 to announce their separation after remaining married for 27 years. The divorce means that Bill and Melinda Gates will now split their USD 148 billion fortune that includes private mansions, stock of public and private companies, private jets and hotel brands.

"They’re probably about the biggest divorce imaginable," Janet George, a family law attorney at McKinley Irvin, told Bloomberg.

Notably, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is not a part of the USD 148 billion fortune of the estanged couple. The Seatlle-based foundation was launched by Bill and Melinda Gates in 2000. Melinda serves as the co-chair of the organisation, which is regarded as one of the most influential private foundations in the world. The foundation has endowment worth nearly $50 billion.

According to Bill and Melinda they will "continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work at the foundation".

Earlier it was reported by Bloomberg that over USD 3 billion of transfers from Cascade Investment, also known as BMGI (Bill and Melinda Gates Investments) have been made to Melinda Gates.

Some reports claimed that Melinda has also received 2.25 million shares of Deere and Co. worth USD 800 million. It is learnt that Melinda has also received all the shares of Coca-Cola Femsa, a Mexican distributor, worth around USD 130 million.

Some reports mentioned that that a prenuptial was signed by Bill Gates and Melinda, however the pair has preferred not to comment on this matter.