Bill Gates and Melinda Gates daughter Jennifer spotted using iPhone, MacBook during horse show

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates' 25-year-old equestrian daughter Jennifer Gates was pictured in New York on Thursday as she competed in a horse show.

Amid her parents' shocking divorce, Jennifer participated in the show and took home the second-place prize in her first competition at Old Salem Farm in North Salem, New York, in addition to the third-place prize in her second competition.

Jennifer was seen looking chic in a riding outfit and was photographed sitting in the tent with the rest of the competition, where she was seen using an Apple iPhone and laptop, surprisingly, neither of the products she was using supports the software that was founded by her father Bill.

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates had sent shockwaves when they announced their split a few weeks back, after 27 years of being together.

"After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," the couple announced in a joint statement on May 3. "Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives. We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life."

The couple described their marriage as 'irretrievably broken' in court documents.