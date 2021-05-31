Bill Gates-Melinda Gates divorce: Bad news for Microsoft founder as Melinda plans THIS move - Details inside

Billionaire couple Bill Gates and Melinda Gates left everyone surprised on May 3 when they announced about their decision to split after remaining married for 27 years.

Now, it is learnt that Melinda Gates is planning to use her blockbuster divorce from Bill Gates, one of the richest man in the world, to increase her three children's inheritance from the USD 10 million which Gates had publicly vowed to give each of his three children.

In a surprising move, Melinda has hired the services of top trust and estate lawyers to her legal team as she and Microsoft founder Bill Gates prepare to split their combined assest of USD 130 billion, reported Daily Mail.

Experts maintain that Melinda's decision to hire top trust and estate lawyers highlights her desire to alter the inheritance for her and Bill's three children - 25-year-old Jennifer, 21-year-old Rory and 18-year-old Phoebe.

Notably, Bill Gates has repeatedly said publicly that he would leave the children only USD 10 million apiece from his vast fortune. But it seems that things would change in future as Melinda is planning to change Gates' decision.

Also read Bill Gates' money manager accused of showing nude photos of women in office

"Bill Gates proudly announced to the world he was leaving $10million to each of his three children, and that the rest of the billions will be left to charity," said celebrity divorce attorney Newman Cohen to Daily Mail.

"Now that Melinda has control — maybe she wanted to leave more to her children than $10 million each. Maybe she didn't agree," he added.