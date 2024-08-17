Bill Gates flags off 1st Indian Independence Day celebration in Seattle, calls India as...

Bill Gates who is the co-founder of Microsoft and renowned philanthropist, kicked off the first-ever India Day celebrations in the Seattle area. Describing India as a "global leader," Gates highlighted the country's remarkable contributions to the world, particularly in areas like technology, agriculture, and healthcare. This event was organized by the Consulate General of India in Seattle to mark the 78th Indian Independence Day.

Addressing a gathering of over 2,000 members of the Indian-American community, Gates praised India's ingenuity, citing examples such as the production of low-cost vaccines and the development of India's Digital Public Infrastructure. He emphasized that these advancements benefit not only India but also the entire world. Many countries in the Global South are leveraging India's experiences to build their own digital infrastructure systems.

In an Instagram post, Gates expressed his honor at being part of the India Day celebrations alongside senior government officials and the Indian diaspora. He tagged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in his post, acknowledging the collaborative efforts between the Indian government, philanthropists, private sector, nonprofits, and the Indian-American community.

Photos shared by Gates on Instagram show him wearing a scarf in the colors of the Indian tricolor, standing alongside Prakash Gupta, the Consul General of India in Seattle, and other officials. The Seattle Consulate thanked Gates for his participation and extended their appreciation to various dignitaries, including Congresswomen Suzan K. DelBene and Kim Schrier, Congressman Adam Smith, Washington Lieutenant Governor Denny Heck, and Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs.

The celebration showcased India's diverse cultural heritage through floats and performances representing different states and regions. This theme of "Unity in Diversity" was central to the event, with prominent Indian-American community leaders contributing to the floats.

In recognition of India Day, five separate official proclamations were issued by the governments and city councils of King County, Bellevue City (Washington), Portland (Oregon), Hillsboro (Oregon), and Tigard (Oregon). Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon also sent a congratulatory message, celebrating India's achievements in education, healthcare, and economic development. He noted the cultural and economic ties between Wyoming and India, including the presence of over 10,000 Indian-Americans in the state.

Several iconic buildings in Seattle and Bellevue were illuminated in the colors of the Indian flag to commemorate the occasion. Distinguished guests included military leaders such as Lt. General Xavier Brunson and Rear Admiral Mark Sucato, as well as various city mayors and Washington Supreme Court Chief Justice Steve Gonzalez.

The Seattle Consulate, which became operational earlier this year, serves several US states including Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming. The opening of this Consulate reflects India's commitment to strengthening relations with the Pacific Northwest states of the USA. Prakash Gupta, a seasoned diplomat, leads the Consulate as its first Consul General.

India also has consulates in Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, New York, and San Francisco, demonstrating the strong and growing ties between India and the United States.

