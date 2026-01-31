Bill Gates finally breaks silence over fresh allegations in Epstein Files

Newly released documents about Jeffrey Epstein have brought Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates back into the limelight. Know more about the matter.

Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, has finally broken silence over the fresh allegations in the Epstein Files, claiming his sexual encounters with 'Russian girls' and subsequently contracted a sexually transmitted disease (STD). A spokesperson for Gates denied these claims, calling them 'absolutely absurd and completely false'. ''The only thing these documents demonstrate is Epstein's frustration that he did not have an ongoing relationship with Gates and the lengths he would go to entrap and defame,'' the spokesperson said.

For those unversed, the US Justice Department released over three million pages of files, 2,000 videos, and 180,000 pictures related to its investigation into the Jeffrey Epstein case. A specific collection of documents includes emails that Epstein sent to himself in 2013.

The email read, "I have been asked and wrongly acquiesced into participating in things that have ranged from the morally inappropriate, to the ethically unsound and had been repeatedly asked to do other things that get near and potentially over the line into the illegal. From helping Bill to get drugs, in order to deal with consequences of sex with Russian girls, to facilitating his illicit trysts, with married women, to being asked to provide adderall fro [sic] bridge tournaments I feel I owe it to my friends and futre [sic] colleagues to admit a moral failure, to ask forgiveness and to move on with my life."

Wow. In the Epstein emails DOJ dropped, Jeffrey sent himself emails memorializing a fight he had with Bill Gates. In it he says that Bill Gates got STD’s from Russian hookers, and then asked Jeffrey for antibiotics that Bill could secretly give to Melinda without her noticing. pic.twitter.com/XNA0vNWTcI — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 30, 2026

A couple of years ago, Bill Gates said that his relationship with Epstein was a 'huge mistake' and claimed that he had dinners with him, hoping that he would donate to the Gates Foundation. Meanwhile, the latest released documents revealed a list of several high-profile names, including Tesla founder Elon Musk, Indian American filmmaker Mira Nair, and US President Donald Trump, among others.