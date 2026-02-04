Bill Gates ex-wife Melinda French Gates breaks silence on Microsoft founder catching STD claims in Epstein files: 'Had to leave my marriage'

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Outgunned in Balochistan? Why is Pakistan Army losing ground to BLA militants

Soumya Wagle: The Indian Designer achieving international recognition

Brijmohan Singh on the New Financial Transaction World: Why Innovation Demands Responsibility

Why Co-Parenting is becoming the New Normal in India

Not Dhurandhar, Border 2, Jawan; this blockbuster ran houseful for 100 days, turn newbie into superstar, earned 9 times its budget, sold 89 million tickets

Bill Gates ex-wife Melinda French Gates breaks silence on Microsoft founder caughting STD claims in Epstein files: 'Had to leave my marriage'

Kangana Ranaut says Epstein Files make her 'hopelessly pessimistic about the future': 'Demons will prevail and God will rise'

President's Rule revoked in Manipur, will normalcy return to the northeastern state?

Manoj Pahwa reveals he 'rejected' The Ba***ds of Bollywood, went on to say 'hoga apne ghar ka...'

R Madhavan reveals why he quit acting for 4 years, recalls incident that shook his life: 'I was really...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Soumya Wagle: The Indian Designer achieving international recognition

Soumya Wagle: The Indian Designer achieving international recognition

Brijmohan Singh on the New Financial Transaction World: Why Innovation Demands Responsibility

Brijmohan Singh on the New Financial Transaction World: Why Innovation Demands

Why Co-Parenting is becoming the New Normal in India

Why Co-Parenting is becoming the New Normal in India

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
The 50: Meet Yung Sammy, Nigerian rapper who faced racism from Sapna Choudhary, sings in Hindi, Punjabi, Haryanvi, got inspired from...

The 50: Meet Yung Sammy, Nigerian rapper who faced racism from Sapna Choudhary,

The 50: Prince Narula labels Elvish Yadav as 'Reel Gangster', why is Roadies gang leader after Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner? Know about their feud

The 50: Prince Narula labels Elvish Yadav as 'Reel Gangster'

Rani Mukerji in Mardaani, Bhumi Pednekar in Daldal, Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime: 5 actresses who played badass female cops on screen

Rani Mukerji in Mardaani, Bhumi Pednekar in Daldal, Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime

HomeWorld

WORLD

Bill Gates ex-wife Melinda French Gates breaks silence on Microsoft founder catching STD claims in Epstein files: 'Had to leave my marriage'

Bill Gates ex-wife Melinda French Gates has finally broken silence on her mention in the Epstein Files, and also spoke about the latest allegation on her husband. She described it as 'very painful times' and said that she has 'moved on from that' after getting divorce.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Feb 04, 2026, 05:10 PM IST

Bill Gates ex-wife Melinda French Gates breaks silence on Microsoft founder catching STD claims in Epstein files: 'Had to leave my marriage'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bill Gates ex-wife Melinda French Gates has finally broken silence on her mention in the Epstein Files, and also spoke about the latest allegation on her husband. She described it as 'very painful times' and said that she has 'moved on from that' after getting divorce from Bill Gates.

In a recent podcast, Melinda French Gates addressed the allegations on her ex-husband Bill Gates and said, that the answers to all these questions should be given by those accused, even her ex-husband.  She said, For me, it's personally hard whenever those details come up, right? Because it brings back memories of some very, very painful times in my marriage."

“But I have moved on from that. I purposely pushed it away and I moved on. I’m in a really unexpected, beautiful place in my life, so whatever questions remain there of what… I can’t even begin to know all of it. Those questions are for those people and for even my ex-husband,” she continued. “They need to answer to those things, not me.”

What did she said about the STD claims

While discussing upon Epstein files and the allegations on Bill Gates, the host  specifically asked about the contents of one draft email Epstein allegedly wrote on July 18 2013, which claims that Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates caught a sexually transmitted disease after having sex with Russian girls, and attempted to hide it from his wife Melinda, and he was also going to give Melinda some drugs without her knowing.

To which Melinda responded, “Sad. Just unbelievable sadness. Unbelievable sadness...It's just sadness. I left my marriage. I had to leave my marriage. I wanted to leave my marriage. I felt I needed to eventually leave the foundation. So it's just sad. That's the truth."

She added, " to look at those young girls and say, ‘My God, how did they… How did that happen to those girls, right? At least for me, I’ve been able to move on in life, and I hope there’s some justice for those now women." Melinda, 61 and Bill Gates announced divorced after 27 years of marriage in May 2021. The couple have three children together.

Bill Gates in Epstein Files

Bill Gates' name and photographs has been released in the latest Jeffrey Epstein files. In some photographs, he can be seen with Epstein at undisclosed locations, showing him alongside a woman whose image has been redacted. Some photos, show Bill Gates was seen standing next to an unidentified woman in an undated photo released by the House Oversight Committee on December 18. Then, one of shocking email retrieved from Epstein claimed Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates caught a sexually transmitted disease after having sex with Russian girls.

However, Bill Gates spokesperson has refuted all claims and called them "absolutely absurd", saying the files shows Jeffrey Epstein’s frustration that he did not have an ongoing relationship with Gates, and has tried to defame Bill Gates.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Outgunned in Balochistan? Why is Pakistan Army losing ground to BLA militants
Outgunned in Balochistan? Why is Pakistan Army losing ground to BLA militants
Soumya Wagle: The Indian Designer achieving international recognition
Soumya Wagle: The Indian Designer achieving international recognition
Brijmohan Singh on the New Financial Transaction World: Why Innovation Demands Responsibility
Brijmohan Singh on the New Financial Transaction World: Why Innovation Demands
Why Co-Parenting is becoming the New Normal in India
Why Co-Parenting is becoming the New Normal in India
Not Dhurandhar, Border 2, Jawan; this blockbuster ran houseful for 100 days, turn newbie into superstar, earned 9 times its budget, sold 89 million tickets
Not Dhurandhar, Border 2, Jawan; this blockbuster ran houseful for 100 days
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
The 50: Meet Yung Sammy, Nigerian rapper who faced racism from Sapna Choudhary, sings in Hindi, Punjabi, Haryanvi, got inspired from...
The 50: Meet Yung Sammy, Nigerian rapper who faced racism from Sapna Choudhary,
The 50: Prince Narula labels Elvish Yadav as 'Reel Gangster', why is Roadies gang leader after Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner? Know about their feud
The 50: Prince Narula labels Elvish Yadav as 'Reel Gangster'
Rani Mukerji in Mardaani, Bhumi Pednekar in Daldal, Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime: 5 actresses who played badass female cops on screen
Rani Mukerji in Mardaani, Bhumi Pednekar in Daldal, Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime
Inside Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani’s Swiss Escape: A peek into her friends, fashion, and snowy fun in Gstaad
Inside Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani’s Swiss Escape
Inside Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s beautiful Khandala home: Take peek into legendary couple’s artistic and cozy retreat; In Pics
Inside Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s beautiful Khandala home
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement