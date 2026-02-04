Bill Gates ex-wife Melinda French Gates breaks silence on Microsoft founder catching STD claims in Epstein files: 'Had to leave my marriage'

Bill Gates ex-wife Melinda French Gates has finally broken silence on her mention in the Epstein Files, and also spoke about the latest allegation on her husband. She described it as 'very painful times' and said that she has 'moved on from that' after getting divorce.

Bill Gates ex-wife Melinda French Gates has finally broken silence on her mention in the Epstein Files, and also spoke about the latest allegation on her husband. She described it as 'very painful times' and said that she has 'moved on from that' after getting divorce from Bill Gates.

In a recent podcast, Melinda French Gates addressed the allegations on her ex-husband Bill Gates and said, that the answers to all these questions should be given by those accused, even her ex-husband. She said, For me, it's personally hard whenever those details come up, right? Because it brings back memories of some very, very painful times in my marriage."

“But I have moved on from that. I purposely pushed it away and I moved on. I’m in a really unexpected, beautiful place in my life, so whatever questions remain there of what… I can’t even begin to know all of it. Those questions are for those people and for even my ex-husband,” she continued. “They need to answer to those things, not me.”

What did she said about the STD claims

While discussing upon Epstein files and the allegations on Bill Gates, the host specifically asked about the contents of one draft email Epstein allegedly wrote on July 18 2013, which claims that Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates caught a sexually transmitted disease after having sex with Russian girls, and attempted to hide it from his wife Melinda, and he was also going to give Melinda some drugs without her knowing.

To which Melinda responded, “Sad. Just unbelievable sadness. Unbelievable sadness...It's just sadness. I left my marriage. I had to leave my marriage. I wanted to leave my marriage. I felt I needed to eventually leave the foundation. So it's just sad. That's the truth."

She added, " to look at those young girls and say, ‘My God, how did they… How did that happen to those girls, right? At least for me, I’ve been able to move on in life, and I hope there’s some justice for those now women." Melinda, 61 and Bill Gates announced divorced after 27 years of marriage in May 2021. The couple have three children together.

Bill Gates in Epstein Files

Bill Gates' name and photographs has been released in the latest Jeffrey Epstein files. In some photographs, he can be seen with Epstein at undisclosed locations, showing him alongside a woman whose image has been redacted. Some photos, show Bill Gates was seen standing next to an unidentified woman in an undated photo released by the House Oversight Committee on December 18. Then, one of shocking email retrieved from Epstein claimed Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates caught a sexually transmitted disease after having sex with Russian girls.

However, Bill Gates spokesperson has refuted all claims and called them "absolutely absurd", saying the files shows Jeffrey Epstein’s frustration that he did not have an ongoing relationship with Gates, and has tried to defame Bill Gates.