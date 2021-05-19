Bill Gates divorce: Inside the multi-million dollar luxurious mansion where Microsoft founder is living now

Billionaire couple Bill Gates and Melinda Gates recently left everyone stunned when they announced about their divorce after remaining married for 27 years.

A source told Page Six that Microsoft co-founder Gates was at a luxury country club in California where he owns a luxurious mansion when the couple decided to break the news of their divorce to the world.

Bill and Melinda Gates have three children and they took to Twitter on May 3 that they would split.

It is learnt that Gates, 65, has been spending time in his multimillion-dollar house at The Vintage Club in Indian Wells for the past few months.

"Bill clearly saw this divorce coming for a long time because he's been there for around three months," the source told Page Six, part of the New York Post.

Gates was also spotted at the luxury golf and country club few days ago with his 25-year-old daughter, Jennifer Gates, and her partner, Nayel Nassar, an Egyptian show jumper.

"It is the perfect place for Bill to hide out from anyone who wants to question him about his divorce or his alleged ties to Epstein," the source said.

Forbes reported that the six-bedroom mansion at The Vintage Club was bought by Bill Gates in 1999 for USD 12.5 million.

The Vintage Club's website describes it as "one of the United States' most prestigious and ultra-exclusive private country club communities." The club costs USD 250,000 to join and it has several high-profile members, including businessmen Charles Koch, Philip Anschutz, and Dennis Washington. The club has two championship golf courses, a spa, restaurants, and tennis courts.