Bill Gates' daughter Phoebe Gates faces racial abuse for sharing PDA-filled photo with rumoured boyfriend

File Photo

Billionaire Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, 19-year-old daughter, the youngest among the three, Phoebe Gates was attacked on social media recently. Racist abuses were hurled at Phoebe after she posted (later deleted) a story on her Instagram handle of an anonymous young black man, planting a kiss on her cheek.

Check out the now-deleted photo here.

This post was targeted by trolls who abused Phoebe with racist abuse and cracked jokes about the rumoured couple. One user wrote, "Bill gates is bout to make a whole new virus just to end this relationship. Who would’ve thought that with the ongoing climate crisis Bill Gates’ daughter would partake in smoking coal."

Another user said, "Now let's see if @BillGates disown his daughter or embraces the fact that love is just love. It's funny the one thing a person hates life has a way to bring that to your family. Hopefully, it will work out for Ms #PhoebeGates. Love love."

READ | 'Doing my best to...': Tesla CEO Elon Musk slyly reacts after reports reveal he secretly had twins in 2021

Notably, Phoebe Gates was born on September 14, 2002, in Bellevue, a suburb of Seattle, Washington. She is the youngest among Bill Gates-Melinda French Gates' three children. On May 4, 2021, Bill and Melinda shocked everyone as they announced their decision to split after remaining married for 27 years.

The duo released an official statement on Twitter confirming the same and said, "After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage. We have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives."