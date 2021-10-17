Bill Gates’ daughter Jennifer marries Egyptian equestrian Nayel Nassar

Microsoft heiress and daughter of billionaire Bill Gates, Jennifer Gates tied the knot with her partner Nayel Nassar in a ceremony on Saturday, October 17, 2021.

Nassar is an equestrian from Egypt. As per media reports, 300 guests blessed the couple in a ceremony in New York on Saturday afternoon.

Jennifer was walked down the aisle by both her parents Bill and Melinda Gates. The bride wore a custom-made dress by designer Vera Wang.

This is the first time that Bill and Melinda Gates were seen in the same place since their widely covered divorce.

The reports of the wedding arrive a month after Jennifer was thrown an outdoor party by moth Melinda Gates.

Jennifer Gates had first announced her engagement back in January 2020.

The ceremony took place at Jennifer Gates’ sprawling 124-acre horse farm in upstate New York. The estate was reportedly bought by her father bill in 2018 for around $16 million after she completed her graduation from Stanford University.