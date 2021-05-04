Bill Gates and Melinda announce divorce after 27 years of marriage

Bill and Melinda Gates have decided to divorce each other after 27 years of marriage, saying ‘we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple’.

Bill and Melinda Gates have decided to divorce each other after 27 years of marriage, saying ‘we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple’. The duo released an official statement on Twitter confirming the same and said, “After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage. We have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives.”

“We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in the next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life”, the statement added.

Bill and Melinda met for the first time in 1987 at a trade show in New York and started dating each other. The billionaire couple tied the knot on New Year’s Day in 1994 in Hawaii. They have three children.

The couple jointly run the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which works to help all people lead healthy, productive lives. The organisation has spent a huge amount of money to tackle infectious diseases and encouraging vaccinations in children.