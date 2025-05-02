As the Pakistan Prime Minister, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto announced to wage a "thousand-year war" with India. He also came out in public with a plan to make nuclear bombs. He declared that Pakistanis would eat the breads of grass, but would make nuclear bombs to teach India a lesson. What happened to him?

Pakistan's former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto shocked the world when he declared that either Pakistan's water or India's blood would flow into the Indus River. He was addressing a public rally on the bank of the river at Sukkur in the Sindh province when he said, "The Indus River is ours and it will remain so forever; either our water or their blood will flow through this river." He said this after India had announced to keep the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, in which 26 people were killed.

Bilawal Bhutto's irresponsible provocation

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari came under scathing attack for this provocative statement. He later clarified that if a war breaks out between India and Pakistan, blood will spill. Talking to the BBC, he said, "I am not stationed at the border with a gun, nor do I hold a position in the current government. I was speaking at a political rally on the banks of the River Indus, addressing the day or the day after the Indus Water Treaty was violated by India." Defending his provocative statement, he said, "It is not an irrational reaction solely from my side but an articulation of the feelings of the people of Pakistan."

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto: Operation Gibraltar

Many analysts in India and Pakistan recall what Bilawal's grandfather, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, said about Kashmir and Sindh and what happened to him ultimately. When he was the foreign minister of his country, he launched a covert operation in Kashmir named 'Operation Gibraltar.' It eventually escalated into the 1965 Indo-Pakistani War. After suffering a humiliating defeat in the 1965 Indo-Pakistan War, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto adopted the policy of giving a thousand cuts to India to let it bleed, as Islamabad would never be able to defeat the neighboring country in a direct war. He started a slow but continuous war in the form of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Bhutto vows to wage "thousand-year war"

As the Pakistan Prime Minister, Bhutto announced to wage a "thousand-year war" with India. He also came out in public with a plan to make nuclear bombs. He declared that Pakistanis would eat the breads of grass but would make nuclear bombs to teach India a lesson. Bhutto famously declared that "Kashmir is the lifeline of Pakistan," and emphasised on its significance to Pakistan's identity, security, and existence.

How was Zulfikar Ali Bhutto hanged?

Later on, he was deposed in a military coup d'état under Muhammad Zia-ul-Haque in 1977 and placed in jail. After a trial, which many believe was not free and fair, Bhutto was awarded a death sentence. He declared that the Indus River will be overflowed with the blood of Pakistan if he is hanged. The former Pakistan Prime Minister was hanged to death on April 4, 1979, at the age of 51, in the District Jail of Rawalpindi. However, there was no large-scale demonstration or bloodbath in Pakistan. Except for a few protests, the people of Pakistan accepted the verdict.

Does Bilawal Bhutto Zardari know what happened to his grandfather, who had a penchant for creating trouble for India over Jammu and Kashmir? Does he remember what the Pakistan army general did to his grandfather? He is the son of former Pakistan Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, who was assassinated in a gunfire followed by a bomb explosion on December 27, 20007 in Rawalpindi. Fingers were raised at the Pakistan Army for this murder.