Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, chairman of Pakistan People's Party and former foreign minister, has stated that cooperation between the intelligence agencies of India and Pak could lead to a significant decrease in terrorism. The PPP chairman is currently leading a high-powered delegation to the United States, as part of Islamabad's global diplomatic push to fetch support following its recent conflict with India.

“I am completely confident that if ISI and RAW were ready to sit down and work together to fight these forces, we would see a significant decrease in terrorism in both India and Pakistan,” Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said while speaking at a press conference at UN headquarters, as quoted by The Dawn.

Recounting the ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan, Bhutto added, “With the intervention of the international community — and I would like to mention particularly the role played by the US President Donald Trump and his team led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio — we did manage to achieve a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. This is a welcome first step, but it’s only a first step".

Notably, Bilawal Bhutto's statement comes as an all-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor arrived in Washington DC to engage with members of the US Congress, administration, think tanks, media, and lawmakers over the next two days. The all-party delegation is a part of India's global outreach programme to expose Pak-backed terrorism on international stage.

Tensions between India, Pak

Tensions escalated between India and Pakistan after April 22 Pahalgam terror attack which had claimed 26 innocent lives. In the aftermath of what is being seen as one of the deadliest attacks till date, New Delhi launched Operation Sindoor, destroying nine terror camps in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) and Pak's Punjab province and killing more than 100 terrorists.

Following this, Pakistan also launched drone/missile attacks at Indian bordering regions, killing over 15 people in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch. The escalations between the two neighbours, which continued for three days, came to a halt with ceasefire understanding on May 10.