Bihari Captures Harvard University: Who is Pratyush Prabhakar, elected VP of Academic Affairs at Kennedy School?

Patna's Pratyush Prabhakar elected Vice President of Academic Affairs at Harvard Kennedy School. NIT Nagpur, IIM Calcutta alumnus wins poll among students from 96 countries.

Pratyush Prabhakar of Patna has achieved significant success in the Harvard Kennedy School of Government student union elections at Harvard University. He has been elected Vice President of Academic Affairs.

Students from over 96 countries studying various courses at the school voted in this election. Pratyush is currently pursuing a Master of Public Administration at Harvard as an Edward S. Mason Fellow.

To handle academic affairs

As Vice President for Academic Affairs, Pratyush will co-chair the Harvard Kennedy School's Academic Affairs Committee with the Dean.

He will be responsible for overseeing student affairs related to academics, curriculum, and academic guidance. This role at an internationally renowned institution brings new recognition to his academic and administrative experience.

Journey from Patna to Harvard

Pratyush's sister, Aparajita Krishna, said that he completed his primary education at St. Xavier's High School in Patna. He then attended the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Nagpur and the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta.

Before arriving at Harvard, Pratyush worked with the Indian government's ministries of education and railways. His experience in administration and public policy added a unique dimension to his academic journey.

Big win among 96 countries

Harvard's Kennedy School of Government draws students from various countries. Pratyush's election, among students representing over 96 countries, is a significant achievement.

As Vice President, he will now work on academic issues related to students from diverse backgrounds and will play a role on the global stage.