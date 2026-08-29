'Biggest oil deal in world history': Trump announces massive Venezuela agreement

Donald Trump has announced a major oil agreement with Venezuela that could give the US access to billions of barrels of Venezuelan oil.

US President Donald Trump has announced what he described as the “biggest oil deal in world history” with Venezuela. The agreement, if implemented, could give the United States access to a major portion of Venezuela's vast oil reserves at cost.

Trump announced the development in a social media post on Friday, saying the agreement was negotiated by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez.

“The United States of America has just entered into an Agreement with the Country of Venezuela on, THE BIGGEST OIL DEAL IN WORLD HISTORY!” Trump wrote.

Venezuela says deal involves 17 oil fields

According to a statement from Rodriguez's government, the agreement covers the development of 17 oil fields with an estimated potential of 65 billion barrels.

The Venezuelan government said the project could attract around $100 billion in investment into its oil sector and generate more than $209 billion in taxes for the country.

Rodriguez said the agreement could have a major impact on Venezuela's economic recovery.

A US official familiar with the deal said the United States would partner with a private operator to form a new company to develop the oil reserves. The official also claimed that the company had been given rights to develop the fields for 100 years.

Under the reported arrangement, the US would receive a 55% effective output from the new company, including an ownership stake and the right to purchase oil at cost.

Can the deal bring down US gas prices?

The announcement comes at a time when Trump is facing pressure over rising fuel prices in the United States. According to AAA, the average price of gas in the US stood at around $4.09 per gallon on Friday, compared to $3.21 during the same period last year.

However, experts have warned that Venezuelan oil production cannot be increased overnight. The country's oil infrastructure has suffered from years of underinvestment and would require billions of dollars and several years of work to repair and expand.

This means any major fall in US fuel prices linked to the new agreement is unlikely to happen immediately.

Trump had earlier urged US oil companies to return

The deal comes months after a US military operation ordered by Trump captured Venezuela's former president Nicolas Maduro and took him to the United States, where he is facing federal narcoterrorism and drug trafficking charges. Maduro has pleaded not guilty.

Following Maduro's removal from power, Trump reportedly urged major American oil companies to return to Venezuela. However, several companies remained cautious because of Venezuela's political uncertainty and damaged infrastructure. ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods had earlier described the country as “un-investable.”

Trump, however, has maintained that his administration has brought greater stability to Venezuela.

Venezuela has some of the world's largest oil reserves

Venezuela holds an estimated 303 billion barrels of crude oil reserves, accounting for roughly 17% of the world's known supply, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

Despite its massive reserves, Venezuela currently produces only a small share of global oil because of its ageing and damaged infrastructure.

According to the US official, oil purchased through the new company could be used to refill America's Strategic Petroleum Reserve and for military purposes.

The agreement also comes amid continued disruption to global oil supplies due to the US-Israel war against Iran, which has affected oil shipments passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

While Trump and his administration have presented the deal as a major economic opportunity for both countries, its long-term impact will depend on whether the proposed investment and oil production plans are successfully implemented.