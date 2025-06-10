WORLD
This fungus is known to cause head blight, a disease that inflicts severe damage on crops such as wheat, rice, and maize.
A prominent American expert has issued a stern warning concerning China, asserting that failure to sever all ties with Beijing could lead to a crisis surpassing the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two Chinese nationals are facing accusations of smuggling a hazardous agricultural fungus into the United States. Gordon G. Chang, a leading analyst of the Chinese Communist Party's activities, characterized the incident as an attack on the United States.
Following the apprehension of Yunqing Jian and Junyong Liu, Chang, in an interview with Fox News, cautioned that the alleged conspiracy hints at a more profound issue. He alleged that China is covertly orchestrating a sustained campaign to undermine America internally. The sole method to halt this, according to Chang, is to sever all ties with China.
Jian, aged 33, and Liu, aged 34, both hailing from China, stand accused of smuggling the fungus Fusarium graminearum into the United States. This fungus is known to cause head blight, a disease that inflicts severe damage on crops such as wheat, rice, and maize.
"We have got to put this into context. In 2020, Americans in all 50 states received from China seeds that were unsolicited. I think that was an attempt to plant invasive species into the US. And then this year, Timu, the online Chinese retailer, sent seeds to Americans unsolicited.
"The only way to stop this is to sever relations with China. And I know people think that's drastic, but we are being overwhelmed. We are going to get hit eventually. We are going to get hit really hard, not just with Covid, not just with fentanyl, but perhaps with something worse," the expert on China said.
The United States Justice Department has accused China of agricultural terrorism, citing the fungus as a potential weapon capable of causing food shortages, economic instability, and significant health issues, including liver damage and reproductive problems. The two individuals, who previously worked with the fungus in China, are alleged to have conducted unauthorized research after bringing it to the United States.
Chang emphasized that the case transcends mere biological smuggling, viewing it as part of a broader "People’s War" strategy rooted in Maoist doctrine. This strategy aims to weaken and destabilize adversaries politically, economically, and psychologically.
'Bigger destruction than Corona', US expert issues chilling warning regarding China
Viral video: Groom's electrifying dance to Bollywood hit 'Dhoom Machale' steals show at wedding, even Hrithik Roshan could not stop himself from commenting
BTS' RM, V officially complete military service, confirm concert 'real soon'
Meet actress whose German great-grandfather fought against Hitler, her mother was expelled; she is now top Indian...
India's 'first car' was made in Kerala, not the famous Hindustan Ambassador, was designed by..., name was...
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan's Tiger Vs Pathaan on hold due to Ranbir Kapoor's Dhoom 4? Here's what we know
Anil Ambani's company surpasses Mukesh Ambani to become first private Indian firm to develop..., to invest Rs 50000000000 in...
This is the only city in the world where non-veg food is banned, even tourists are not allowed to bring, it is located in...
Pakistan, China in fear as India plans to test advanced hypersonic missile developed under 'Project Vishnu', its top speed is..., name is...
Housefull 5 box office collection day 4: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan-starrer sees 60% drop but crosses Rs 100 crore in India, earns Rs...
This actor, once India’s richest superstar, owned 7 cars, 25-room bungalow, then lost everything, lived in chawl, died in poverty due to..., name is..
Modi govt isn't ending ties with Pakistan's friend Turkey due to this reason, a complete ban could harm...
Amol Parashar breaks silence on dating rumours with Konkana Sen Sharma: 'Naming every relation is...'
Bad news for Pakistan, China, Indian Army to get Rs 30000 crore air defence missile system, has the capability to..., its name is...
This Indian ‘Missile Bus’, developed by DRDO, can become nightmare for Pakistan and China, it has a rage of 5800km, it can carry…, it's name is..
Weather update: Delhi-NCR witness scorching heat as temperature rises to 43.4 degrees Celsius, IMD predicts light rainfall on...
Donald Trump authorises additional 2000 National Guard members to Los Angeles as anti-immigration protests escalate, here's what we know so far
Meet man who is IIT dropout, now leads global tech company worth Rs 1026050000000, he works for...
Billionaires in this country hit Rs 5.17 lakh crore in total wealth, while common people struggle with...
'Mehendi wali baith ja zara!': Man slams train's AC coach experience after 'baraati family' create chaos, calls it 'worst...'
Meet woman, daughter of IPS officer, who cracked UPSC in second attempt without coaching, her AIR is..., now posted in...
Apple launches iOS 26, boosts iPhone experience: 5 things to know
WWDC 2025: Apple unveils new software design 'Liquid Glass' for iOS, macOS and others; check here
Director Manish Gupta denies allegations of stabbing driver: 'This is an extortion racket'
Gurdas Maan's younger brother Gurpanth Maan dies after brief illness in Mohali
Meet man who started working at 14 as vegetable cutter, later opened restaurant in US, now he’s famous for his...
Aamir Khan addresses 23 year age gap with Genelia D'Souza in Sitaare Zameen Par: 'That thought did come to me but...'
SSC CGL Notification 2025 Out: Check dates, posts, eligibility, direct link and more
MS Dhoni fans on cloud nine as ICC inducts him in 2025 Hall of Fame: Check full list of inductees
Elon Musk's Starlink required to share users' data with Indian govt after concerns of...; info will include
Meet Muslim actress, who married Hindu producer, follows both Hinduism and Islam, flopped in Bollywood, name is...
Days after Operation Sindoor, Pakistan plans to buy J-35 5th-gen fighter jets from...; not US, Russia, Turkey, it is...
Steve Jobs taught Apple CEO Tim Cook a skill that few people have: ‘Never get...’
Meet India's youngest CEO, who started coding at 5, developed 1st app at 9, later started his company at 13, now he runs...
Axiom-4 mission launch postponed again due to...; new liftoff now scheduled for...
Fatwa was issued against writer Salman Rushdie, now Iranian rapper faces death sentence for...
Bengaluru shocker: Techie stabs 36-year-old married girlfriend 17 times, arrested
Infosys' Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty, Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath own flat in this luxurious tower, check it's Vijay Mallya connection, it is worth Rs...
Viral Video: Indian student pinned to ground, handcuffed, deported from US
Iran extends ban on walking dogs in public, violators to be punished by...
Axiom-4 mission: Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla completes final launch drill, calls Ax-4 journey 'much larger than...'
Khushi Kapoor-Vedang Raina's intense conversation caught on camera, netizens slam paps for privacy intrusion: 'Give them...'
Al Pacino reveals he declined Star Wars film due to this shocking reason: 'They offered me a fortune but...'
Meghalaya honeymoon murder: What is Raghuwanshi App, through which Raja and Sonam met?
Fedlan Kılıçaslan on Tariffs: The Painful Reset Reshaping the Global Economy By Andrzej Kozioł
Elvish Yadav cuts ties with Prince Narula after bitter feud on Roadies XX: 'Don't want to talk to him in future'
World’s richest dog, who travels the world, 27 employees work for him, had mansion bought from popstar, not Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's pet dog, net worth is Rs...
Amitabh Bachchan shuts down trolls asking him to sleep on time, saying 'umar ho gayi aapki': 'Mere maran ki...'
Rupali Ganguly slams those who kept mum during Operation Sindoor: 'If you haven’t...'
Cosmic kiss: Moon to meet these planets in rare conjunctions in June with stellar night sky views, know when, where, how to see
Made in Rs 35 crore, this Ranbir Kapoor film earned Rs 175 crore, was accused of plagiarism, sent as India's entry to Oscars but...
The Science Behind Pinnacle AbilityScore: India’s Patented 0–1000 Universal Child Development Metric Transforming Autism, Speech, ABA, Occupational & Developmental Therapies Worldwide!
Elon Musk-owned Starlink to start service in India in..., you will have to pay every month...
OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal seeks public help for THIS small task, offers Rs 3 lakh prize
China's 'water bomb' tickling, India faces catastrophe in 'water war' with Beijing, details here
Testosterone Cypionate FAQ, Uses, Benefits, and Where to Buy
Who is Sashidhar Jagdishan? He leads India's largest private bank worth Rs 1515854 crore, now facing financial fraud allegations
Narayana's Relentless Triumph: Fulfilling JEE Dreams in JEE Advance 2025 exams
SSC CGL 2025 Notification to be released today at ssc.gov.in: Registration to begin...; exams from THIS date
These Indian breakfast dishes ranked among world's best, not samosa, dosa, idli, these are...
Mukesh Ambani gets richer by Rs 30786 crore after Reliance earns Rs...; net worth climbed to...
Ravichandran Ashwin loses his cool at female umpire, slams bat after being given LBW in TNPL 2025 | Watch viral video
Amid job cuts, THIS company freezes 2025 hiring budget for..., not Google, Infosys, Wipro, it is...
Jamsetji Tata donated land for this institute, which started with just 24 students, CV Raman was one of directors, it is...
Thug Life box office collection day 4: Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam film drops further, earns just Rs 37 crore in opening weekend
BCCI announces BIG change in venues for Team India's home series against South Africa, West Indies: See updated schedule
Big move by Sunil Mittal as Bharti Airtel inks multi-year pact with this Swedish firm for...
India records sharp decline in poverty, Pakistan continues to..., number of poor population...
42% of Pakistanis live in abject poverty, more may become poor if India continues with decision on Indus Waters Treaty
Cristiano Ronaldo drops major hint on his future after leading Portugal to 2nd UEFA Nations League title, confirms he will play at...
Another masterstroke by Anil Ambani, set to enter this sector, to target Rs 5000 crore market, it is..., aims to...
Partho Ghosh, director of Agni Sakshi, dies of heart attack at 75
SSC GD Constable 2025: When and where to download Constable merit list online, details here
Ektaa Kapoor calls Anurag Kashyap 'dumb' after he mocks saas-bahu dramas: 'You are so...'
Protest in Los Angeles: How many illegal migrants live in US? How many of them are Indians?
'Selfie yacht of 'celebrities' safely making its way to shores of Israel': IDF intercepts boat carrying Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on its way to Gaza
'There are 3...': Paresh Rawal reacts after fans requests him to return to Akshay Kumar's Hera Pheri 3
Who is Rima Hassan? French-Palestinian MP accompanying Greta Thunberg on Gaza-bound ship intercepted by Israel, was born in this Muslim country...
UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025 to be declared soon at upsc.gov.in, Know when, where to download scorecards online
This Muslim country has banned people from walking dogs in public, reason will leave you shocked, not Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, it is...
This is world's largest container ship, arrives at THIS seaport, managed by Indian billionaire whose net worth is Rs 5792310450, not located in US, Russia, China
Navjot Singh Sidhu returns to The Great Indian Kapil Show, Archana Puran Singh reacts: 'I’m coming home...'
Heatwave alert issued in Delhi-NCR, IMD predicts temperature will rise by..., in the next...
Apple Event 2025: Check when and where to watch Apple WWDC 2025 keynote in India, USA, Dubai
This Indian genius who worked with IIT, NASA, challenged Einstein's Theory, went missing for years, he died...
Indore honeymoon murder case: Who is Raj Kushwaha, Sonam Raghuvanshi's 'boyfriend', alleged mastermind behind Raja Raghuvanshi's murder in Meghalaya, shocking details reveal...
Indore couple case: Raja Raghuvansi's wife Sonam was found at Varanasi-Ghazipur main road, says UP Police
Gautam Adani draws less salary than his executives, know who tops the list; where do Mukesh Ambani, Sunil Bharti Mittal stand
Mumbai Train Accident: Several passengers travelling towards CSMT fall from excessive crowded train at Mumbra Station
Amid Russia-Ukraine war, this European country is preparing for big conflict, revamps bunkers, tunnels, not UK, France, Portugal, Spain, it is...
Elon Musk's father Errol Musk says son 'made a mistake' opposing US President Donald Trump, blames...
Housefull 5 box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar-starrer stays strong, to soon enter Rs 100-crore club
Meet woman whose mother was insulted during bus ride, to teach a lesson, she cracked UPSC to become IPS officer, her rank is..., she is...
Weeks after India-Pakistan conflict, tensions rise between these two Asian nations, both maintain strong ties with China, dispute started due to...
Authorities crack down on Boss IPTV and affiliate illegal IPTV Services: Users warned of criminal charges and deportation risks
Honey Singh takes a dig at Badshah after his 'make babies' with Dua Lipa comment: 'Geni...'
Man finds his father’s JSW Steel shares from 90s worth Rs 1 lakh, it's current value will leave you in shock
Who is IAS Dhiman Chakma, arrested for taking Rs 10 lakh bribe from businessman?
Rani Mukerji says she didn’t find Anushka Sharma 'extremely pretty' or 'stunning', fans react: Watch
Bad news for Pakistan, China, Indian Air Force to get Rs 10000 crore indigenous I-STAR spy planes, will be capable of...