A prominent American expert has issued a stern warning concerning China, asserting that failure to sever all ties with Beijing could lead to a crisis surpassing the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two Chinese nationals are facing accusations of smuggling a hazardous agricultural fungus into the United States. Gordon G. Chang, a leading analyst of the Chinese Communist Party's activities, characterized the incident as an attack on the United States.

Following the apprehension of Yunqing Jian and Junyong Liu, Chang, in an interview with Fox News, cautioned that the alleged conspiracy hints at a more profound issue. He alleged that China is covertly orchestrating a sustained campaign to undermine America internally. The sole method to halt this, according to Chang, is to sever all ties with China.

Jian, aged 33, and Liu, aged 34, both hailing from China, stand accused of smuggling the fungus Fusarium graminearum into the United States. This fungus is known to cause head blight, a disease that inflicts severe damage on crops such as wheat, rice, and maize.

"We have got to put this into context. In 2020, Americans in all 50 states received from China seeds that were unsolicited. I think that was an attempt to plant invasive species into the US. And then this year, Timu, the online Chinese retailer, sent seeds to Americans unsolicited.

"The only way to stop this is to sever relations with China. And I know people think that's drastic, but we are being overwhelmed. We are going to get hit eventually. We are going to get hit really hard, not just with Covid, not just with fentanyl, but perhaps with something worse," the expert on China said.

The United States Justice Department has accused China of agricultural terrorism, citing the fungus as a potential weapon capable of causing food shortages, economic instability, and significant health issues, including liver damage and reproductive problems. The two individuals, who previously worked with the fungus in China, are alleged to have conducted unauthorized research after bringing it to the United States.

Chang emphasized that the case transcends mere biological smuggling, viewing it as part of a broader "People’s War" strategy rooted in Maoist doctrine. This strategy aims to weaken and destabilize adversaries politically, economically, and psychologically.