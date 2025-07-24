BIG worry for India, as Turkey unveils first hypersonic ballistic missile, capable of destroying...

Turkey showcased its first hypersonic ballistic missile, the Tayfun Block-4, during the 2025 International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF) in Istanbul.

The Tayfun Block-4, Turkey's first hypersonic ballistic missile, was unveiled at a time of rising geopolitical tension in South Asia and growing Ankara-Islamabad defence cooperation. Given the recent military conflict with Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror assault, the development raises concerns for India. India has good reason to closely monitor Turkey's evolving military aspirations and its support for Pakistan, especially in light of the technological advancements and strategic alliances in the region.

Turkey showcased its first hypersonic ballistic missile, the Tayfun Block-4, during the 2025 International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF) in Istanbul. The missile, which the state-backed defense major Roketsan created, is a significant step forward for Ankara's expanding domestic weapons program.

The missile, which was already Turkey's longest-range ballistic missile, is a hypersonic variant of the original Tayfun. According to Turkey Today, the new Block-4 model has a remarkable 800-kilometer range, weighs 2,300 kilos, and measures 6.5 meters.

"The Tayfun Block-4 achieves long ranges, setting another record for the Turkish defence industry. Weighing over 7 tons, this new version of the Tayfun, with its multi-purpose warhead, will be capable of destroying numerous strategic targets, such as air defence systems, command and control centres, military hangars, and critical military facilities, from kilometres away," Roketsan said in a statement.

Ankara can now target a new class of targets, greatly increasing its strike capabilities and indicating its intention to become a major player in the global hypersonic arms race.

About Hypersonic Missile

Hypersonic glide vehicles and hypersonic cruise missiles are frequently referred to as 'hypersonic' missiles. They are extremely difficult to monitor and intercept since they are extremely sophisticated weapons that can move through Earth's atmosphere at hypersonic speed.

Mach 5, or five times the speed of sound, is the speed at which hypersonic missiles move (3,800 miles per hour, 6,100 kilometers per hour). However, researchers estimate that nearly all ballistic missiles travel at hypersonic speeds, particularly when they plunge into their targets.

Turkey-Pak relations

Islamabad's expanding defense relations with Turkey came under scrutiny as military tensions between India and Pakistan increased after the deadly Pahalgam terror assault. The Indian Army then claimed that Pakistan attacked India using Bayraktar TB2 drones, which are manufactured in Turkey, despite both Ankara and Islamabad denying any military transfer.

"Turkey... played an important role in providing the type of support it did; they gave Bayraktar. We saw numerous other drones also coming in during the war," Deputy Chief of Army Staff (capability development and sustenance), Lieutenant General Rahul R Singh said earlier this month.

During the May conflict with India, Ankara has also shown support for Islamabad. Turkey has established itself as Pakistan's dependable defense partner because to its expanding defense sector; Islamabad already receives drones and naval equipment from Turkey.

When Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan traveled to Islamabad earlier this month to strengthen cooperation in areas including defense, the economy, culture, and education, the changing regional dynamics were also evident.