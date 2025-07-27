BIG worry for India as Pakistan and Turkey are making a big plan together, set to develop precision-guided bombs, air-to-ground missile systems to...

Following the military tension between India and Pakistan, Pakistan and Turkey have signed major defence deals to manufacture arms. Under the MoU, GIDS and MKE will together manufacture advanced aerial weapons.

Following the military tension between India and Pakistan, Turkey’s strong ties with the latter became a big tension for India. Amid these growing ties, Pakistan and Turkey have made defence agreements. The defense sector companies of the two countries have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Pakistan's defense conglomerate GIDS and Turkey's defense company MKE signed the agreements on July 24. The agreement highlights deal regarding aerial weapons, which shows Pakistan’s plans to acquire MKE's aerial bombs and drone weapons.

Turkey hosted defense companies from different countries around the world in the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) held in Istanbul where it signed the MoU with Pakistan. The companies exhibited their latest technologies. The officials of both the countries called the MoU as a strategic partnership that reflect their combined goals of strengthening indigenous defense capabilities and enhancing regional security. Notably, Pakistan used Turkish drones in large numbers during the conflict with India in May this year.

Pakistan-Turkey joint arms venture

MKE mainly focuses on manufacturing a variety of aerial bombs and heavy munitions for the Turkish Armed Forces. Pakistan has been relying heavily for its defence needs on Turkey, especially since the Pahalgam terror attack. Under the MoU, GIDS and MKE will together manufacture advanced aerial weapons which include precision-guided bombs, air-to-ground missile systems, and rocket technologies. This will greatly help in upgrading Pakistan’s arms industry and its manufacturing capabilities.

Turkish deals with Britain, Indonesia

Earlier this month, Turkey also signed defence agreements with Britain and Indonesia. With Britain it signed a deal for the sale of Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets to Turkey, a significant step in Ankara’s efforts to modernize its air fleet. NATO member Turkey has long aimed to buy 40 Eurofighter jets, which are built by a consortium of British, German and Italian companies.

Under the deal with Indonesia, Turkey will export 48 of its nationally produced KAAN fighter jets to Indonesia. The 48 KAAN fighter jets would be manufactured in Turkey and exported to Indonesia.