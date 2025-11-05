BIG Win for Democrats: US state Virginia elects its first female governor Abigail Spanberger; Zohran Mamdani leads in New York City mayoral race

In a big win for Democract, Abigail Spanberger has officially won the governor's race in Virginia, making history to become the state's first female governor. In a fierce battle, she won against Republican Winsome Earle-Sears.

In a big win for Democract, Abigail Spanberger has officially won the governor's race in Virginia, making history to become the state's first female governor. In a fierce battle, she won against Republican Winsome Earle-Sears, now taking over after four years under Republican Glenn Youngkin.

Who is Abigail Spanberger?

Spanberger is former CIA officer and three-time US congresswoman, who ran on a campaign centered on education, economic opportunity, and protecting Virginia from 'chaotic policies' of President Donald Trump. She campaigned alongside with ex-President Barack Obama. Abigail Spanberger's campaign celebrated the result as a win for "unity, progress, and practical leadership."

Elections are also on-going in New York City, poised to possibly elect its first Muslim mayor, Zohran Mamdani and a high-profile race for governor in New Jersey.