Delhi-NCR's air quality shows marginal improvement, but still remains in 'poor' category; Check area-wise pollution levels
Indian-origin Zohran Mamdani is New York City's first Muslim mayor, defeats Andrew Cuomo, Republican Curtis Sliwa
Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Here's how a Delhi boy became 'King' of cricket
BIG Win for Democrats: US state Virginia elects its first female governor Abigail Spanberger; Zohran Mamdani leads in New York City mayoral race
Who is Jared Isaacman? Billionaire investor, close ally of Elon Musk re-nominated as NASA administrator by US President Donald Trump
Kartik Purnima and Dev Diwali 2025: Top 20 wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages to share with your friends and family
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Top 20 wishes, quotes and WhatsApp messages to share with your loved ones on Gurpurab
White House issues BIG statement on President Donald Trump's 'feelings' about US-India relations: 'Very strongly,..., great respect for PM Modi...'
Who is Devi Shetty? Narayana Health founder set to enter UK market in Rs 2200 crore deal
Bigg Boss 19: These five contestants are nominated for eviction this week from Salman Khan-hosted show
WORLD
In a big win for Democract, Abigail Spanberger has officially won the governor's race in Virginia, making history to become the state's first female governor. In a fierce battle, she won against Republican Winsome Earle-Sears.
In a big win for Democract, Abigail Spanberger has officially won the governor's race in Virginia, making history to become the state's first female governor. In a fierce battle, she won against Republican Winsome Earle-Sears, now taking over after four years under Republican Glenn Youngkin.
Spanberger is former CIA officer and three-time US congresswoman, who ran on a campaign centered on education, economic opportunity, and protecting Virginia from 'chaotic policies' of President Donald Trump. She campaigned alongside with ex-President Barack Obama. Abigail Spanberger's campaign celebrated the result as a win for "unity, progress, and practical leadership."
Elections are also on-going in New York City, poised to possibly elect its first Muslim mayor, Zohran Mamdani and a high-profile race for governor in New Jersey.