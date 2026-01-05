BIG update on Nikitha Godishala murder: Ex-boyfriend Arjun Sharma arrested; Indian Embassy issues FIRST statement on...

Nikitha Godishala, a 27-year-old Indian data analyst in Maryland, was found dead with stab wounds in her ex-boyfriend Arjun Sharma’s apartment after going missing on New Year’s Eve. Sharma fled to India and was later arrested in Tamil Nadu. The Indian Embassy is assisting the family.

A social media post last week seeking help to find 27-year-old Nikitha Godishala, an Indian woman living in the United States, brought attention to her sudden disappearance on New Year’s Eve. The post urged residents near Columbia, Maryland, to assist in locating her after friends reported her missing to local authorities.

On January 2, Godishala’s ex-boyfriend, 26-year-old Arjun Sharma, also filed a missing person complaint, claiming he last saw her on December 31 at his apartment in the 10100 block of Twin Rivers Road. By the next day, Howard County police discovered Godishala’s body with stab wounds inside Sharma’s residence. By then, Sharma had fled the US for India.

Investigation Reveals Premeditation

Authorities believe Sharma killed Godishala shortly after 7 pm on December 31. Police stated that Sharma called 911 to report her missing before leaving for Dulles International Airport and boarding a flight to India.

Howard County police spokesperson Seth Hoffman said the circumstances suggested premeditation. 'There was obviously some planning to commit this act and then flee the country,' Hoffman told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. The murder weapon has not yet been confirmed recovered.

Hoffman noted that before the incident, there were no calls or complaints reported from the apartment, and while Godishala and Sharma continued to communicate after their breakup, authorities have not yet identified a motive. However, information from friends and family raised red flags that guided the investigation toward foul play.

Indian Embassy Extends Support

Following the discovery, the Indian Embassy in the US reached out to Godishala’s family, offering consular assistance and coordinating with local authorities.

The Embassy is in contact with the family of Ms. Nikitha Godishala and is extending all possible consular assistance. The Embassy is also following up the matter with the local authorities. @MEAIndia — India in USA (@IndianEmbassyUS) January 4, 2026

Ex-Boyfriend Apprehended in India

The international manhunt concluded in Tamil Nadu, India, where Interpol and local authorities arrested Arjun Sharma, accused of murdering Godishala and fleeing the US immediately after the crime.

Who Was Nikitha Godishala

Godishala worked as a Data and Strategy Analyst at Vheda Health in Columbia, Maryland, joining in February 2025 and earning the 'All-In Award' for her performance within a year. Earlier, she was a Data Analysis and Visualisation Specialist at Management Sciences for Health and held a position at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

In India, she worked at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospitals as a Clinical Pharmacist intern and later as a Clinical Data Specialist. She studied pharmacy at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University and completed a master’s in Health Information Technology at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. Fluent in English, Hindi and Telugu, she was passionate about leveraging data to improve healthcare systems and patient outcomes.