BIG UPDATE on Green card holders: Trump administration issues new travel rules for all foreigners

CBP already employs facial recognition screening for most incoming international passengers at major airports. However, the new policy will make these procedures mandatory at all ports of entry.

The United States has announced a sweeping new border control policy requiring all non-US citizens, including Green Card holders, to be photographed each time they enter or leave the country. The regulation, introduced by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), will come into effect on 26 December 2025, and marks a significant expansion of biometric data collection at America’s borders.

According to the DHS, officers from US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will collect photographs and other biometric identifiers from nearly all foreign travellers at airports, seaports, and land crossings. The change removes previous exemptions that allowed travellers under the age of 14 and over 79 to opt out of the process, meaning individuals across all age groups will now be subject to the checks.

Homeland Security officials say the expanded use of biometric verification will enhance national security, reduce the use of fraudulent travel documents, and improve monitoring of visa overstays.