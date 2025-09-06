Big UPDATE for Indian nationals, New Zealand revises visa requirements for students, professionals, will now only accept..., effective from...

Big update for Indians students, working professionals applying for New Zealand Visa. New Zealand has revised their visa policies for indian students, visitors, and working professionals. What is changed?

Big update for Indians students, working professionals applying for New Zealand Visa . New Zealand has revised their visa policies, announcing new requirements for Police clearance certificates (PCCs). Applicants planning to travel, study, or work in New Zealand should apply for their PCCs well in advance, as the process may take time. Effective from December 1, 2025, Immigration New Zealand will only accept PCCs issued by a Regional Passport Office (RPO) of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

What’s changed?

Indian nationals are now required to submit PCCs issued by a Regional Passport office in India, and local police issued PCCs will no longer be accepted. This new rule is effective from December 1, 2025. This new requirement applies only to Indians living in India. This does not apply to Indian nationals living outside India, and for non-Indian nationals who have lived in India. Their visa requirements remain unchanged.

Who is required to submit the visa? This applies to visitor, student, and work visas. If the applicant’s total stay in New Zealand will be 24 months or longer (including past visits) will have to follow these requirements.

Why was this change announced?

Until now, Indian applicants could submit PCCs obtained from local police stations or offices of the Deputy Commissioner or Superintendent of Police. This was changed entirely after New Zealand authorities found inconsistency in the certificates. Moreover, these certificates are difficult to verify.

Now, the certificates issued through the Ministry of External Affairs’ Passport Offices, will ensure that the process will be standardized, making it easier to verify.

Advice for Indian nationals