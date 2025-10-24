BIG TROUBLE for Shehbaz Sharif govt, common Pakistanis hit hard! Tomato prices surge 400% amid Afghanistan clashes

Prices of everyday essentials in Pakistan amid border clash with Afghanistan has surged, and has worst hit common Pakistanis. As per reports, tomato prices in Pakistan have skyrocketed by more than 400 percent. The current price of tomatoes in Pakistan will shock you.

In a shocking surge of prices of everyday essentials in Pakistan amid border clash with Afghanistan has worst hit common Pakistanis, making it difficult for them to afford basic necessities, including vegetables. Tomatoes, for example have set a new record, crossing Rs 500 (Pakistani rupees) per kilogram price mark.

As per reports, tomato prices in Pakistan have skyrocketed by more than 400 percent. The tomatoes are now selling for roughly 600 Pakistani rupees, that is about INR 188, per kilogram.

This comes amid border clash between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The disputed borders have been shut down since October 11th, and supply of many essential goods have also disrupted as trade has become standstill.

Apples, wheat, sugar prices surges

Prices of apples, wheat, rice, sugar, and dairy products have also increased, as a significant portion of these supplies came from Afghanistan. As per reports, The annual trade between the two nations is valued at approximately $2.3 billion (about Rs 20,174 crore).

Khan Jan Alokzai, head of the Pak-Afghan Chamber of Commerce in Kabul, stated that both countries are suffering losses of approximately $1 million per day. He said that approximately 500 containers of vegetables are ready for export every day, but now all of them have been damaged. Moreover, 5000 trucks are also stranded at Pakistan's Torkham border.

Tomatoes now supplied from Iran, Sindh, Quetta

Due to border closure, the tomatoes are now being supplied from Iran, Sindh and Quetta, and while demand is high, the supple remains very minimal. This is causing the prices to skyrocket.

Sajid Abbasi, Chairman of the Market Committee in Islamabad, told Arab News that '“Alternative supply routes are being strengthened, and we expect prices to normalise soon.'