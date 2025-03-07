The ban could have serious consequences for thousands of Afghans who were approved to resettle in the US. Many of them worked with American forces during the 20-year war in Afghanistan and now face danger from the Taliban

The United States may soon ban people from Afghanistan and Pakistan from entering the country. This could happen as early as next week, according to reports. The move is part of a new travel ban being considered by US President Donald Trump.

The ban is based on a review of security and vetting risks from certain countries, sources told Reuters. The review was ordered by President Trump in January to identify possible national security threats. Several US government agencies were asked to recommend which countries should face travel restrictions. Afghanistan and Pakistan are expected to be included in the final list.

The ban could have serious consequences for thousands of Afghans who were approved to resettle in the US. Many of them worked with American forces during the 20-year war in Afghanistan and now face danger from the Taliban. These individuals, including those with Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs), have already gone through strict security checks.

Despite this, the US State Department is reportedly trying to secure an exemption for SIV holders. However, it is uncertain if this exemption will be approved.

This new travel restriction is part of Trump’s broader immigration policy. In October 2023, he announced plans to limit immigration from several countries, including Libya, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen. Afghanistan and Pakistan now seem to be the latest additions to this list.

According to reports, currently, about 200,000 Afghans are either approved for resettlement or waiting for their refugee or SIV applications to be processed. Many are still in Afghanistan, while around 20,000 are in Pakistan, hoping to relocate to the US. However, Trump’s recent order freezing refugee admissions has already slowed their travel plans.

The US government has not yet made an official announcement about the ban. However, if implemented, it could leave thousands in limbo, especially those fleeing threats in their home countries.