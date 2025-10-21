FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines
  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Tamil Nadu Rains: IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall till...,orange and yellow alert issued for these regions; check full forecast

Tamil Nadu Rains: IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall till...,orange and yello

Hyderabad man wins hearts after ordering sweets just to gift them to delivery agents

Hyderabad man wins hearts after ordering sweets just to gift them to delivery ag

After Trisha, Nayanthara, Vijay, this Tamil actress receives bomb threat; Tamil Nadu Police takes strict action

After Trisha, Nayanthara, Vijay, this Tamil actress receives bomb threat

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeWorld

WORLD

Big trouble for Pakistan army chief Asim Munir as TTP kills 25 Pakistani soldiers, captures....

The TTP's attack on Pakistani security forces has claimed 25 lives and injured 8 soldiers, making it one of the deadliest in recent months. So far, Pakistan's military hasn't confirmed the casualty figures and typically downplays or contests TTP's claims.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 21, 2025, 10:57 PM IST

Big trouble for Pakistan army chief Asim Munir as TTP kills 25 Pakistani soldiers, captures....
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a major setback to Pakistan Army chief Asif Munir, reportedly 25 soldiers have been killed in a ‘large-scale attack’ by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on the Pakistani Army camp in South Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Though there has been no confirmation by the Pakistani Army, the militant group, in an official statement, said that late on Monday night, its fighters launched a deadly attack on a military post, destroying a Pakistani Army drone during the operation, and they have reportedly captured the post. 

TTP claims destroying a Pakistani drone, killing 25 soldiers

The TTP's attack on Pakistani security forces has claimed 25 lives and injured 8 soldiers, making it one of the deadliest in recent months. So far, Pakistan's military hasn't confirmed the casualty figures and typically downplays or contests TTP's claims.

The TTP’s claims come amid threats from the Pakistani government against the group. Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Monday that his government would not negotiate with the TTP under any circumstances. The Pakistani government would only negotiate with the Afghan Taliban. 

Meanwhile, the recent weeks have seen a surge in attacks, with Pakistani security officials pointing fingers at Afghanistan-based militants for cross-border strikes. Kabul denies these allegations, highlighting the escalating instability along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, where militant groups exploit weak governance and porous borders.

Pakistan on tension with Afghanistan

Tensions are currently high between Pakistan and the TTP. Amid this, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif had said that there are currently "no ties" between Islamabad and Kabul following Afghanistan's unprovoked attack on the Pak-Afghan border. The defence minister said that hostilities between the two countries could resume "at any time," adding that "we cannot lower our guard." Asif said that dialogue under threats was not acceptable. "If Afghanistan wants negotiations while threatening Pakistan at the same time, then they should act on their threats, and we'll negotiate after," he said.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Asrani death: Despite 300 films, 58 years in cinema, why no star attended his funeral, why Bollywood ignored his final journey? Real reason revealed
Asrani death: Despite 300 films, 58 years in cinema, why Bollywood ignored him?
After Trisha, Nayanthara, Vijay, this Tamil actress receives bomb threat; Tamil Nadu Police takes strict action
After Trisha, Nayanthara, Vijay, this Tamil actress receives bomb threat
Who is Paul Ingrassia? Trump’s choice for US Office of Special Counsel faces backlash over ‘Nazi’ remarks
Who is Paul Ingrassia? Trump’s choice for US Office of Special Counsel faces...
Who is Govardhan Asrani's wife Manju Asrani? Know how couple met, why she keeps low-key
Who is Govardhan Asrani's wife Manju Asrani? Know how couple met, why she...
Upcoming K-Dramas on November 2025: From The Dream Life of Mr. Kim to Nice To Not Meet You on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Viki
Upcoming K-Dramas on November 2025: From The Dream Life of Mr. Kim to Nice To No
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE