Big trouble for Pakistan army chief Asim Munir as TTP kills 25 Pakistani soldiers, captures....

The TTP's attack on Pakistani security forces has claimed 25 lives and injured 8 soldiers, making it one of the deadliest in recent months. So far, Pakistan's military hasn't confirmed the casualty figures and typically downplays or contests TTP's claims.

In a major setback to Pakistan Army chief Asif Munir, reportedly 25 soldiers have been killed in a ‘large-scale attack’ by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on the Pakistani Army camp in South Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Though there has been no confirmation by the Pakistani Army, the militant group, in an official statement, said that late on Monday night, its fighters launched a deadly attack on a military post, destroying a Pakistani Army drone during the operation, and they have reportedly captured the post.



TTP claims destroying a Pakistani drone, killing 25 soldiers

The TTP’s claims come amid threats from the Pakistani government against the group. Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Monday that his government would not negotiate with the TTP under any circumstances. The Pakistani government would only negotiate with the Afghan Taliban.

Meanwhile, the recent weeks have seen a surge in attacks, with Pakistani security officials pointing fingers at Afghanistan-based militants for cross-border strikes. Kabul denies these allegations, highlighting the escalating instability along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, where militant groups exploit weak governance and porous borders.



Pakistan on tension with Afghanistan

Tensions are currently high between Pakistan and the TTP. Amid this, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif had said that there are currently "no ties" between Islamabad and Kabul following Afghanistan's unprovoked attack on the Pak-Afghan border. The defence minister said that hostilities between the two countries could resume "at any time," adding that "we cannot lower our guard." Asif said that dialogue under threats was not acceptable. "If Afghanistan wants negotiations while threatening Pakistan at the same time, then they should act on their threats, and we'll negotiate after," he said.