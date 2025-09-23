Add DNA as a Preferred Source
China issues BIG statement after Donald Trump's $100000 H-1B visa fee hike, says 'cross-border flow of talent...'

ICAI CA January 2026 Exam Schedule Out: Check datesheet for Final, Inter and Foundation levels HERE

Is Hamas blackmailing Netanyahu? Why does it release hostage's video, demand Trump’s guarantee in Gaza talks?

Zubeen Garg funeral: Singer's wife lets their dogs say final goodbye at coffin; Assam CM shares heart-wrenching video

Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj face trouble as customs launch Operation Numkhor, raid homes in luxury car smuggling case

Jaya Kishori reveals why Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma turned to God despite having everything: 'Don't think they have a perfect life...'

Inside Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s love story: From falling for each other by chance, secret wedding to surprise pregnancy

Big trouble for China, Hong Kong, Taiwan as Typhoon Ragasa disrupts businesses, schools, flight ops: 400000 evacuations, 700 flights suspended

Ahead of the landfall of Super Typhoon Ragasa, over 5,000 families have been evacuated, while flights have been cancelled and ferry services suspended on various routes in Taiwan, according to local media.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 23, 2025, 02:12 PM IST

Big trouble for China, Hong Kong, Taiwan as Typhoon Ragasa disrupts businesses, schools, flight ops: 400000 evacuations, 700 flights suspended
Super typhoon Ragasa, the world's most powerful tropical cyclone this year, has wreaked havoc across southern China, the Philippines, and Taiwan, forcing massive evacuations, shutting schools and businesses, and disrupting flights and transport. Hong Kong has shut down, with authorities urging people to stay at home, and most businesses and transport services to shut down. More than 700 flights have been disrupted, including in the neighbouring gambling hub of Macau and in Taiwan, according to Reuters.

Super Typhoon Ragasa had sustained winds of 215 kilometres per hour (134 miles per hour), with gusts of up to 295km/h (183mph), when it slammed into Panuitan Island off Cagayan province on Monday, Philippine forecasters said. At least three people have been killed and thousands have been evacuated from villages and schools in Northern Philippines, while offices were closed, according to Al Jazeera. Ahead of the landfall of Super Typhoon Ragasa, over 5,000 families have been evacuated, while flights have been cancelled and ferry services suspended on various routes in Taiwan, according to local media.
 
Super Typhoon Ragasa is moving closer to Hong Kong after sweeping the Philippines. The Hong Kong authorities have issued warnings and cancelled at least 700 flights, with "severe disruption" expected from 6 pm today. Schools were shut and residents stockpiled groceries in Hong Kong and Macau. Hong Kong airport said it will ‘continue operations’, warning passengers to expect ‘significant disruption’ to flight operations from 6 pm on Tuesday to Wednesday. Over 100 flight departures from Hong Kong have been cancelled, affecting an estimated 20,000 passengers. 

The nearby Chinese tech hub Shenzhen has ordered the evacuation of 400,000 people. China's National Meteorological Centre is forecasting that the typhoon will make landfall between the cities of Zhuhai and Zhanjiang in Guangdong on Wednesday. "Key areas should decisively adopt measures... fully ensuring the safety of people's lives and property, and minimising disaster losses to the greatest extent," read the statement by the weather department. The authorities in China have asked people not to go out unless they are emergency rescue personnel. Markets and workplaces in several areas of China, including Zhuhai, Dongguan, and Foshan, remain closed, according to AFP.

Meanwhile, Super Typhoon is forecast to keep its current strength over the next 24 hours before weakening slightly as it approaches the Chinese coast.


(With inputs from agencies)

