BIG tension for US, NATO as India joins Russia-Belarus wargames amid strained ties with Trump

The ongoing multinational military drills led by Russia have caught wide attention, especially in the Europe and the Western world in general. The drills which began last week have since been joined by India, Iran, and other Russian allies across Asia and Africa. The Indian defence ministry confirmed that it had sent dozens of army personnel to participate in the massive drills. The timing of the drills is significant as it comes amid Russia's yearslong war with Ukraine and apparent provocations to Europe and the United States-led NATO military alliance.

What's happening at the Russia-Belarus drills?

At the Russia-Belarus wargames, the countries tested the launch of Russian tactical nuclear weapons. The drills have also featured the Oreshnik hypersonic missile that Russia had test-fired last year in an assault on Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin also made a surprise visit to observe the drills and said that 1,00,000 soldiers participated in the military exercises. The US also sent its military officials to observe the drills after accepting an official invitation. Besides India, troops from Iran, Bangladesh, Burkina Faso, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), and Mali also participated in the drills.

Why is the timing of the drills significant?

The timing of the drills is crucial as they come hot on the heels of a recent Russian drone incursion into the Poland. The US and its NATO allies have raised alarm over the incident, while Russia said the drones were not intended to enter the Polish airspace. India joining the exercises is also significant as the country faces strained ties with the US over hefty tariffs levied by President Donald Trump. The US has imposed a massive 50 percent tariff on India, including a 25 percent punitive levy for New Delhi's purchase of crude oil from Russia. India and Russia have committed to strengthen bilateral ties despite pressure from Washington, DC.