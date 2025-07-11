Big tension for Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, India may arm Greece with this missile, is deadlier than BrahMos, its range is..., name is...

The missile uses GPS and onboard guidance systems for highly accurate strikes, and it can carry both conventional and nuclear warheads.

India has reportedly offered to sell its advanced Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LRLACM) to Greece, raising serious concerns in Turkey, Greece’s longtime rival. According to reports, India made an informal proposal to Greece during the DEFEA 2025 defense exhibition held in Athens this May.

Though the deal has not been officially confirmed by either India or Greece, the offer has reportedly alarmed Ankara. Turkish media has described this as a “revenge move” by India, possibly in response to Turkey’s vocal support for Pakistan during the recent India-Pakistan conflict.

The LRLACM missile, developed by India’s Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), has a range of up to 1,500 km. It is powered by the indigenous Manik Small Turbo Fan Engine, which allows it to fly at low altitudes and evade enemy radar and air defense systems — including the powerful Russian-made S-400 system currently used by Turkey.

The missile uses GPS and onboard guidance systems for highly accurate strikes, and it can carry both conventional and nuclear warheads. Defense experts believe that if Greece adds this missile to its arsenal, key Turkish military installations — including airports and S-400 bases in Izmir and Canakkale — could become vulnerable.

Comparisons are also being drawn between the LRLACM and India’s well-known BrahMos missile. Experts say the LRLACM’s longer range and stealthy flight pattern make it an even deadlier weapon than the BrahMos, which had shown its strength during Operation Sindoor in Pakistan.

The possibility of Greece acquiring the LRLACM has added a new twist to the already tense Greece-Turkey relations, similar to the India-Pakistan rivalry in South Asia. While official confirmation is still awaited, the very idea of this deal has shifted the regional defense equation and could escalate tensions further.