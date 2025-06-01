This move comes after the global attention received by the Rafale jets following their success in India's Operation Sindoor. Many countries have since shown interest in the fighter jet.

Indonesia, one of the world’s largest Muslim population countries, has announced its decision to buy more Rafale fighter jets from France. This move comes after the global attention received by the Rafale jets following their success in India's Operation Sindoor. Many countries have since shown interest in the fighter jet, and now Indonesia has joined the list. Indonesia already signed a deal with France in 2022 to purchase 42 Rafale jets as part of an $8.1 billion agreement. That deal also included the development of submarines, CAESAR artillery systems, and other military hardware. Now, during French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Jakarta, both nations signed a letter of intent, showing Indonesia’s interest in expanding its military partnership with France.

Indonesia currently relies on ageing fighter jets like the American F-16 and the Russian Su-27/30. These older aircraft are struggling to meet the demands of modern warfare, especially in a country as large and scattered as Indonesia, which has over 17,000 islands. The new Rafale jets are expected to help Indonesia strengthen its air, sea, and land operations.

The new deal has not disclosed the exact number of additional jets or the delivery timeline. However, French media outlet Opexnews has estimated that Indonesia may be planning to buy around 18 more Rafale jets.

Indonesia's decision is seen as bold, especially in light of pressure and propaganda from Pakistan and China. Despite this, Indonesia has continued to build stronger defence ties with Western countries like France. Regional defence analysts in Singapore and Malaysia support the deal, noting that it fits Indonesia’s goal of modernising its military. Still, some experts have raised concerns about the challenges of maintaining and operating such advanced equipment.

China has reacted negatively to the news. Chinese media have called the deal an example of "external interference" in Southeast Asia. This comes amid rising tensions in the South China Sea, where Indonesia has growing security concerns.

The deal is a major step in Indonesia’s plan to upgrade its military strength and reduce its dependence on outdated equipment. While the move shows Indonesia's intent to become a stronger player in regional security, it still faces challenges in fully integrating advanced Western systems into its existing defence forces.