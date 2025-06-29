The deal, if successful, will not only enhance India’s air defense capabilities but also boost its strategic edge over both China and Pakistan.

India has reportedly started talks with Russia to buy the advanced S-500 air defense system, after the remarkable performance of the S-400 during Operation Sindoor. According to reports, India is also negotiating to purchase more S-400 units from Russia. So far, India has received 3 out of the 5 S-400 systems it ordered, with the remaining two expected to arrive by next year. During Operation Sindoor, the S-400 system gave India a major edge by successfully destroying multiple Pakistani drones and missiles.

Encouraged by this success, India now aims to acquire the next-generation S-500 Prometheus system. The S-500 is considered the world’s most advanced missile defense technology, capable of detecting and destroying stealth aircraft, hypersonic missiles, and long-range threats at altitudes of up to 200 km and distances of 600 km.

With China operating two types of stealth fighter jets (J-20 and J-35), and Pakistan reportedly acquiring the J-35A from China, India is looking to upgrade its defense network. The S-500’s ability to track low-frequency signals makes it ideal to detect stealth technology, offering India crucial protection against future threats.

Russia has offered the S-500 to India with a local joint manufacturing proposal, allowing the system to be built in India. Defense experts say that the S-500, once added to India's defense setup, would work with existing systems like the S-400, Akash, MR-SAM, and Project Kusha to form a strong multi-layered air defense network.

The S-500 deal, if successful, will not only enhance India’s air defense capabilities but also boost its strategic edge over both China and Pakistan.