BIG tension for Pakistan as 'friend' China raises questions on..., Asim Munir says...

During his recent visit to Beijing, Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir was in for a rude surprise from ‘friend’ China as Foreign Minister Wang Yi raised the issue of the safety and security of Chinese "personnel, projects and institutions" in Pakistan. Pertinent to note that over the years, several Chinese nationals have been killed in various terror attacks in Pakistan.

Munir assured Yi that the Pakistani military would take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of Chinese nationals, underscoring that “brotherhood" between Beijing and Islamabad has withstood the test of time and was "solid as a rock". The Pak Army Chief outlined Islamabad's deep appreciation for Beijing's consistent support toward its socio-economic development, highlighting the Pakistani military's resolve to strengthen counter-terrorism cooperation with China.

The Chinese foreign minister congratulated Munir on his elevation to the rank of Field Marshall, affirming Beijing's unwavering support for its "iron-clad friend and all-weather strategic partner" Pakistan.

The two sides have always firmly supported each other on issues involving each other's core interests, and have stood together thick and thin in the face of various challenges," a statement by the Chinese Foreign Ministry said. It was Munir’s first visit to China since the recent hostilities with India.

Over the years, the world has witnessed a growing nexus between Islamabad and Beijing, which has had implications for India’s security, economic stability and regional standing. Moreover, the Indian Army said that China had provided live inputs to Pak during Operation Sindoor. Islamabad also used China-made equipment during recent hostilities with New Delhi.