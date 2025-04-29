After the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, this country even sent a condolence message to India.

Amid growing tension between India and Pakistan, Azerbaijan’s stand has surprised many. Traditionally a close friend of Pakistan, Azerbaijan is now strengthening its relationship with India as well. Starting this July, direct flights between Ahmedabad and Baku will begin. Azerbaijan’s national airline, AZAL, already operates regular flights to Mumbai and Delhi. Flights from Mumbai to Baku run on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday, and from June 16, there will be daily flights. Baku-Delhi flights operate on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

Tourism from India to Azerbaijan has grown significantly in recent years, with 2024 recording the highest number of Indian tourists. Azerbaijan has also, for the first time, sent soda ash to India through its Caspian Shipping Company’s ship, ‘Khojaly’, which recently docked at Kattupalli and Kandla ports.

Importantly, during Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to Baku, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev made no comments about the Kashmir issue. After the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Azerbaijan even sent a condolence message to India.

Azerbaijan is becoming an important energy partner for India. Indian oil companies have invested in Azerbaijan, and this year, during India’s Energy Week, both countries signed agreements to explore further opportunities in the energy sector.

The start of Ahmedabad-Baku flights is expected to further boost trade and tourism between the two nations. Relations between India and Azerbaijan are steadily getting stronger. Once part of the Soviet Union, Azerbaijan is now seeking closer ties with India while maintaining its historic friendship with Pakistan.

On the other side, Pakistan claims that amid tensions with India, it has support from three countries: China, Turkey, and Azerbaijan. However, experts say Azerbaijan follows an independent foreign policy, making ties based on its interests. While Azerbaijan’s support for Pakistan could be symbolic or issue-specific, its growing economic interests with India are clear. India’s fast-growing economy offers Azerbaijan significant trade and investment opportunities.