BIG tension for India, Pakistan army chief Asim Munir set for second visit to US, will meet...

Pakistan's Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, is all set for his second visit to the United States. When bilateral relations between India and US are on stake due to massive 50% tariff imposition by Trump on India for buying Russian crude oil, Pakistan's army chief's visit to US raises concerns.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 07, 2025, 10:42 AM IST

Pakistan's Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, is all set for his second visit to the United States. This will be his second visit to the US in just two months. When bilateral relations between India and US are on stake due to massive 50% tariff imposition by Trump on India for buying Russian crude oil, Pakistan's army chief's visit to US raises concerns for India. As per Pakistani Media, Asim Munir will hold high-level talks with US officials and military counterparts.

Asim Munir's 'controversial visits'

Asim Munir's first visit to Washington, was when US President Donald Trump hosted him for a dinner, during India-Pakistan conflict in June. The bilateral meeting was an unusual move by US, as not even Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif, and no other Pakistan government official was invited. The details of the meting remains unknown. 

Moreover, Asim Munir's second visit is scheduled at a time when US President has announced sealing a trade deal with Pakistan and said that Washington will work with Islamabad to develop South Asian nation’s “massive oil reserves”. He even claimed that Pakistan could sell oil to India. Additionally, President Trump has signed a new trade deal with Pakistan. This will provide Islamabad a preferential tariff rates.

Pakistan's efforts towards US 

Pakistan is actively making efforts to strengthen its ties with Washington. In July, US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief General Michael Erik Kurilla visited Pakistan and was awarded the Nishan-i-Imtiaz (military), one of the country’s top military honours. Pakistan has also nominated Donald Trump for the 'Nobel Peace Prize nomination' for acting as a 'peacemaker' between India and Pakistan. However, India vehemently denies any such role of Trump or 'brokering ceasefire.'

