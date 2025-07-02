BIG tension for India as US to impose 500 per cent tariffs on country? President Donald Trump gives nod to senate bill due to...

US President Donald Trump has shown green light to a Senate bill that could impose 500 per cent tariffs on countries like China and India -- buyers of Russian oil and energy products.

In a conversation with ABC News, US senator Lindsey Graham said that "Trump had told him that the sanctions bill should be brought forward for a vote."

Calling the move a "big breakthrough", Graham said that the move was a part of efforts to bring Russian President Vladimir Putin to bring to the negotiating table on Ukraine. “Big breakthrough here. So what does this bill do? If you’re buying products from Russia and you’re not helping Ukraine, then there’s a 500% tariff on your products coming into the United States. India and China buy 70% of Putin’s oil. They keep his war machine going,” Graham told ABC News.

He also expressed hope that the "bill is going to pass", calling it an "economic bunker" against Russian invasion of Ukraine. "I’ve got 84 co-sponsors for a Russian sanctions bill that is an economic bunker buster against China, India, and Russia for Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine. I think that bill’s going to pass,” Graham said.

According to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, India was second largest buyer of Russian fossil fuels in May 2025. Meanwhile, responding to Graham's remarks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that Russia was aware of the US senator’s stance and had taken note of his statement.

“The senator’s views are well known to us, they are well known to the whole world. He belongs to a group of inveterate Russophobes. If it were up to him, these sanctions would have been imposed long ago,” said Peskov.

He further ask if this would help the negotiation process. “Would that have helped the (Ukraine) settlement (process)? That is a question that those who initiate such events should ask themselves", he said.