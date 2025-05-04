Pakistan’s struggling economy, marked by inflation and rising debt, has forced the military to cut rations, cancel exercises, and postpone war games due to fuel shortages.

Pakistan’s military is facing a serious crisis as it runs dangerously low on artillery ammunition, limiting its combat readiness to just four days of high-intensity warfare. The shortage stems from recent arms sales to Ukraine, which have drained the country's already limited war reserves.

According to an Economic Times report, Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF), responsible for producing and supplying ammunition, is struggling to keep up with demand. Outdated equipment and rising global demand have worsened the situation, leaving the army with critically low stocks of 155mm artillery shells and 122mm rockets – key to Pakistan’s artillery-focused war strategy.

Pakistan’s military doctrine depends on rapid mobilisation and heavy use of artillery to counter India’s larger forces. With most 155mm shells reportedly sent to Ukraine, vital systems like the M109 howitzers and BM-21 rocket launchers now sit with almost empty magazines.

The crisis is causing alarm at the highest levels. The issue was a key topic at the Special Corps Commanders Conference on May 2, 2025. A former Army Chief, Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, had earlier warned that Pakistan lacked the military and economic strength for a long war with India.

Despite constructing ammunition depots near the border, the shortfall poses a grave threat. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s struggling economy, marked by inflation and rising debt, has forced the military to cut rations, cancel exercises, and postpone war games due to fuel shortages.

Adding to its troubles, Pakistan has drawn criticism for recent failed cyberattacks. Hacker groups like "HOAX1337" and "National Cyber Crew" tried to breach Indian websites on May 1 but were quickly stopped. Targets included schools and services for veterans – actions seen as unethical and desperate attempts to provoke India.