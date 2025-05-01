The first of these reviews is about to take place on May 9, when the IMF Board will assess two key issues: Pakistan’s performance under the existing bailout programme and whether to approve the new RSF loan.

Following the dastardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, tensions between India and Pakistan have peaked. While Pakistan is anxious about possible retaliatory action from India, it faces another major concern: the upcoming International Monetary Fund (IMF) meeting scheduled for May 9.

In July 2024, debt-ridden Pakistan secured a $7 billion bailout package from the IMF, which is scheduled to be reviewed in six phases over 37 months. If Pakistan passes this review, it will unlock the next $1 billion funding. Additionally, Pakistan has negotiated a new $1.3 billion loan from the IMF under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF), aimed at supporting climate adaptation and disaster resilience.

The first of these reviews is about to take place on May 9, when the IMF Board will assess two key issues: Pakistan’s performance under the existing bailout programme and whether to approve the new RSF loan. The outcome will be critical for Pakistan, as its economy remains in a fragile state.

Although the IMF acknowledged in March that Pakistan has made progress in implementing reforms-such as maintaining high interest rates to control inflation and making improvements in the energy sector-there are still concerns. The IMF’s conditions are strict, and any shortcomings could delay or block the release of funds. Technical preparations for the new climate loan are also still underway.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb expressed hope during a recent visit to Washington that the IMF would give its approval in early May. However, until the IMF’s decision is announced, uncertainty remains high. The upcoming meeting is therefore a major test for Pakistan, coming at a time of heightened regional tensions and economic vulnerability.

Meanwhile, there are reports that state that India might oppose to $1.3 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan citing Pakistan's 'support to terrorism' as the reason. "There is a view that supports to terror by the neighbouring nation be flagged at the board meeting when the loan is taken up," Economic Times reported, citing a source.