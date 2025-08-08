BIG statement by US on India-Pakistan ceasefire, says, 'We got involved directly'; Marco Rubio calls Trump 'president of peace'

Marco Rubio, US Secretary of State, has weighed in on President Donald Trump's hackneyed claims of having played a decisive role in delivering peace between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. Here's what he said.

Marco Rubio, US Secretary of State, has weighed in on President Donald Trump's hackneyed claims of having played a decisive role in delivering peace between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. Rubio claimed that the States "got directly involved" when the two neighbouring countries went to war and that the president played a key role in ensuring a ceasefire between the two nations.

peaking in an interview with EWTN’s ‘The World Over’ on Thursday, the US Secretary of State said, “And so, we saw when India and Pakistan went to war, we got involved directly, and the president was able to deliver on that peace.” Calling Trump the "president of peace", he said that he is "committed to peace".

Marco Rubio also highlighted other global conflicts where he claimed the Trump administration had played a key role in peacemaking. The countries which he mentioned include Cambodia and Thailand, Azerbaijan and Armenia, and the decades-long conflict between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda.

"We dedicate a significant amount of time to stopping and ending wars,” he said.

India-Pakistan ceasefire

For more than 20 times, President Donald Trump and the US administration have claimed to have brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, back in May, when the two nuclear-armed nations engaged in war i the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

Op Sindoor was India's military response to the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which had claimed 26 lives. India has maintained that the agreement to stop hostilities was reached through direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two militaries, without any third-party mediation.