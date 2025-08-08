BIG statement by US on India-Pakistan ceasefire, says, 'We got involved directly'; Marco Rubio calls Trump 'president of peace'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ballon d'Or 2025 nominees: No Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo as PSG stars lead the new era

SURAT HOSTED A LARGEST WOMEN-LED KAWAR YATRA UNDER BLESSINGS of OMGURU

The Nutraceutical Market: An In-depth analysis of India and the International Market

Little Pepe, Memecoin-Focused L2 Network, Ends 9th Presale Stage Weeks Early: How to Buy LILPEPE

After Trump's tariffs on India, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu says, 'Will give advice to PM Modi on...'

China's BIG statement on 'abuse of tariffs' by Donald Trump against India, says, 'Using them as weapons...'

'We need a senior batter': Wasim Akram backs Babar Azam's return to Pakistan squad for Asia Cup 2025

After punishing India for doing business with Russia, Trump attempts to woo Putin, Will he discuss business ties with Moscow?

US senator's SHARP jibe at Donald Trump over 50 percent tariff on India: 'Trump's tariff tantrums risk...'

Centre withdraws Income Tax Bill 2025 after six months due to...; new bill to be tabled on...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ballon d'Or 2025 nominees: No Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo as PSG stars lead the new era

Ballon d'Or 2025 nominees: No Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo as PSG stars lea

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C

SURAT HOSTED A LARGEST WOMEN-LED KAWAR YATRA UNDER BLESSINGS of OMGURU

SURAT HOSTED A LARGEST WOMEN-LED KAWAR YATRA UNDER BLESSINGS of OMGURU

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up about mental illness

From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up abo

HomeWorld

WORLD

BIG statement by US on India-Pakistan ceasefire, says, 'We got involved directly'; Marco Rubio calls Trump 'president of peace'

Marco Rubio, US Secretary of State, has weighed in on President Donald Trump's hackneyed claims of having played a decisive role in delivering peace between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. Here's what he said.

Latest News

Meemansa Shehkawat

Updated : Aug 08, 2025, 03:41 PM IST

BIG statement by US on India-Pakistan ceasefire, says, 'We got involved directly'; Marco Rubio calls Trump 'president of peace'
US President Donald Trump (Image credit: Reuters)

TRENDING NOW

Marco Rubio, US Secretary of State, has weighed in on President Donald Trump's hackneyed claims of having played a decisive role in delivering peace between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. Rubio claimed that the States "got directly involved" when the two neighbouring countries went to war and that the president played a key role in ensuring a ceasefire between the two nations. 

peaking in an interview with EWTN’s ‘The World Over’ on Thursday, the US Secretary of State said, “And so, we saw when India and Pakistan went to war, we got involved directly, and the president was able to deliver on that peace.” Calling Trump the "president of peace", he said that he is "committed to peace". 

Marco Rubio also highlighted other global conflicts where he claimed the Trump administration had played a key role in peacemaking. The countries which he mentioned include Cambodia and Thailand, Azerbaijan and Armenia, and the decades-long conflict between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda.

"We dedicate a significant amount of time to stopping and ending wars,” he said. 

India-Pakistan ceasefire

For more than 20 times, President Donald Trump and the US administration have claimed to have brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, back in May, when the two nuclear-armed nations engaged in war i the aftermath of Operation Sindoor. 

Op Sindoor was India's military response to the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which had claimed 26 lives. India has maintained that the agreement to stop hostilities was reached through direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two militaries, without any third-party mediation.

 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Brad Pitt's mother Jane Etta Pitt, passes away at 84, actor paid tribute to her at FI screening, his words were...
Brad Pitt's mother Jane Etta Pitt, passes away at 84
Viral video: Man performs dangerous stunt on India’s longest bridge in Assam
Viral video: Man performs dangerous stunt on India’s longest bridge in Assam
Viral Qatal girl Revati Mahurkarr on cracking Guru Randhawa's song, how safe film industry is for outsiders: 'There will be people who..' | Exclusive
Viral Qatal girl Revati on Guru Randhawa's song, how safe film industry is..
Over 1000 flights in US cancelled due to..., know what exactly happened
Over 1000 flights in US cancelled due to..., know what exactly happened
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Step-by-step recipe to make sugar-free laddoos for diabetic patients
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Step-by-step recipe to make sugar-free laddoos for diabetic
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up about mental illness
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up abo
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh and other South Indian stars who share unbreakable bond with their siblings
South Indian stars who share unbreakable bond with their siblings
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE