WORLD

BIG statement by Pakistani Defence Minister Khwaja Asif on India's Op Sindoor, 'Not a single Pakistani aircraft...'

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has made yet another claim regarding India's Operation Sindoor. He said that no aircraft of the military was hit or destroyed by the Indian forces. His claim came hours after IAF chief's statement that the IAF shot down five Pakistani fighter jets.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 10, 2025, 06:53 AM IST

BIG statement by Pakistani Defence Minister Khwaja Asif on India's Op Sindoor, 'Not a single Pakistani aircraft...'
Defence Minister Khawaja Asif claimed that no aircraft of the military was hit or destroyed by IAF.

Since India launched Operation Sindoor, Pakistan has been making claims of no damage to its military bases and weapons. Now, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday claimed that no aircraft of the military was hit or destroyed by Indian armed forces during the conflict that took place in May. His claims were in response to Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh’s statement, that came hours before his. The Air Chief Marshal said that the Indian Air Force (IAF) shot down five Pakistani fighter jets and a large aircraft during the operation.

Asif rejects IAF chief claims

Taking to social media, Asif said, “Not a single Pakistani aircraft was hit or destroyed by (the) Indian (side). For three months, no such claims were voiced - while Pakistan, in the immediate aftermath, presented detailed technical briefings to the international media...”

Attacking the IAF Chief, he said that his later claims in the context of Pakistani aircraft during Operation Sindoor “are as implausible as they are ill-timed.”

What did the IAF chief say?

“We have an indication of at least one AWC in that AWC hangar, and a few F-16s, which are under maintenance there. We have at least five fighters confirmed killed and one large aircraft, which could be either an aircraft or an AWC, which was taken at a distance of about 300 kilometres. This is actually the largest ever recorded surface-to-air kill that we can talk about,” Singh explained on Saturday. He further stated that during Operation Sindoor a massive number of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), drones and some of Pakistani missiles crashed into the Indian territory.

Asif gives warning to India

In his further claimed, Asif said that the India suffered disproportionately heavier losses on the Line of Control (LoC). “If the truth is in question, let both sides open their aircraft inventories to independent verification—though we suspect this would lay bare the reality India seeks to obscure,” he added. Further, he warned that whenever Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity will be harmed, it will be met with “swift, surefire and proportionate response”.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians. India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

 

(With inputs from agency)

