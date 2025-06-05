Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari praised US President Donald Trump at separate events on Wednesday, i.e., June 4, for his role in what the duo described as "de-escalating the tension" during recent conflicts with India.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari praised US President Donald Trump at separate events on Wednesday, i.e., June 4, for his role in what the duo described as "de-escalating the tension" during recent conflicts with India, reported PTI.

Sharif and Bhutto also emphasised revival of ties with the US and urged the Trump administration to facilitate a comprehensive dialogue with India. Meanwhile, New Delhi has reportedly denied Donald Trump's role in the cessation of hostilities between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

The Pak PM was addressing an event in the US embassy in Islamabad while PPP chairman was speaking with US-based Pakistani journalists in Washington on Wednesday, said the report. Notably, in a copycat move after India sent abroad an all-party delegation to brief the world leaders on Operation Sindoor, Pakistan also sent its delegation abroad to engage with policymakers and politicians.

Bilawal Bhutto is leading one such delegation to the United States.

"A man for peace"

According to a report by The Dawn, PM Shehbaz Sharif claimed that the conflict with India had revealed the "Pahalgam incident was a false-flag operation", crediting the US President for reportedly brokering the truce.

"US President had shown beyond any doubt that 'he is a man for peace and beneficial business deals'", Sharif said, emphasising that "Trump is a man against escalation and a man against cold and hot war".

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after April 22 Pahalgam terror attack as terrorists opened fire at Baisaran meadow, killing 26 innocent people. In response, the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, destroying nine terror camps operating in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan's Punjab province and killing more than 100 hundred terrorists.