Pakistan on Friday, i.e., June 6, reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech about Islamabad's involvement in April 22 Pahalgam terror attack which had claimed 26 lives. Addressing an event in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra, PM Modi said that the incident was an attack on the "insaniyat and Kashmiriyat", adding that it aimed at sparking riots in India.

“Its intent was to incite riots in India and to disrupt the livelihood of the hardworking people of Kashmir. That is why Pakistan targeted the tourists," he said. Launching a fierce jibe at Pakistan, PM Modi said that it intended to incite communal violence in India and hit the earnings of hard working Kashmiris.

What Pakistan said?

Pakistan's foreign minister reacted to the Prime Minister's remarks, calling it "baseless and misleading". “We are deeply dismayed that the Indian prime minister has once again chosen to accuse Pakistan of involvement in the Pahalgam attack, without presenting a single piece of credible evidence,” it said in a statement.

PM Modi's speech had a special mention to Kashmiri pony ride operator Syed Adil Hussain, who was gunned down by terrorists after he tried snatching weapons from them to save the tourists. "Adil had gone there (in Pahalgam) to work hard and earn bread for his family, but he too was shot dead by the terrorists", said the PM.

Tensions between India, Pak

Tensions between the two neighbours escalated after April 22 Pahalgam attack which had killed 25 tourists and a local (Syed Adil Hussain). In response to the attack, the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor and destroyed nine terror camps operating in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan's Punjab province, killing more than a hundred terrorists.

In the aftermath, Pakistan directed attacks at Indian bordering states, killing more than 20 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch. The three-day long conflict between the two countries came to a halt with a ceasefire understanding initiated by Islamabad on May 10.