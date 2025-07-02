BIG statement by Pakistan after war threats to India, says, 'Islamabad is ready to...'

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025. In the aftermath of the tragedy, India took strong countermeasures against Pakistan, which included the suspension of IWT.

In a notable shift in tone after recent tensions between India and Pakistan, former Pak Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has urged New Delhi to "join Islamabad in building a historic, phenomenal partnership to combat terrorism and foster regional peace". Speaking at the Islamabad Policy Research Institute on the topic “Pakistan Fighting War for the World against Terrorism”, Bhutto said that Pakistan is ready to forge a "historic, phenomenal partnership with India to jointly combat terror".

Emphasising cooperation between the two nations, the former foreign minister stated, "Not as adversaries playing a zero-sum game, but as neighbours who share a moral and civilisational obligation to save a billion souls from the plague of extremism.”

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari appealed to India to leave behind what he described as its "confrontational posture". "All it requires from India’s leadership is to step down from the high horse heading in the abyss and pursue peace with Pakistan,” he said.

He also highlighted the importance of resolving long-standing issues such as Kashmir and now Indus Waters Treaty (TWT), which India put in abeyance following the April 22 Pahalgam attack which had claimed 26 innocent lives.

Calling for an end to what he called "weaponisation of water", Bhutto urged both nations to de-escalate water-related conflicts. "Let us build peace as mighty as the Himalayas. It is not weakness to extend a hand. It is wisdom", he said.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025. In the aftermath of the tragedy, India took strong countermeasures against Pakistan, which included the suspension of IWT. Moreover, the Indian air forces also launched 'Operation Sindoor', destroying nine terror camps operating in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan's Punjab province.

In retaliation, Islamabad also directed attacks towards Indian bordering regions in Rajasthan, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. The three-day hostilities ended on May 20 with a ceasefire understanding between the two neighbours.