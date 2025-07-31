Twitter
Donald Trump announces US-Pakistan deal to develop 'massive' oil reserves in Pakistan, says they might sell to 'India some day'

The remarks came after Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff and additional penalty on Indian imports starting August 1, citing Washington's trade deficit with New Delhi and its purchase of Russian oil.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Jul 31, 2025, 06:48 AM IST

Hours after announcing 25 per cent tariffs with additional penalties on India, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) announced a trade deal with Pakistan, touting a joint initiative to develop oil reserves in India's terror-harbouring neighbour and even floated the idea that 'someday' Islamabad might sell oil to New Delhi.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that the United States and Pakistan are currently in the process of selecting the oil company for the partnership.

"We have just concluded a Deal with the Country of Pakistan, whereby Pakistan and the United States will work together on developing their massive Oil Reserves. We are in the process of choosing the Oil Company that will lead this Partnership. Who knows, maybe they'll be selling Oil to India someday!" Trump stated.

The remarks came after Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff and additional penalty on Indian imports starting August 1, citing Washington's trade deficit with New Delhi and its purchase of Russian oil.
Trump, in his post, further stated that he had conversations on trade deals with leaders of many countries, noting "all of whom want to make the United States extremely happy."

"We are very busy in the White House today working on Trade Deals. I have spoken to the Leaders of many Countries, all of whom want to make the United States "extremely happy." I will be meeting with the South Korean Trade Delegation this afternoon. South Korea is right now at a 25% Tariff, but they have an offer to buy down those Tariffs. I will be interested in hearing what that offer is," the post read.

He also noted that many countries are currently making offers to the US for "Tariff reduction."

"Likewise, other Countries are making offers for a Tariff reduction. All of this will help reduce our Trade Deficit in a very major way. A full report will be released at the appropriate time. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" it further read.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

