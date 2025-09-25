BIG shock for Netanyahu and Trump as Iran receives Russian MiG-29 jets, announces upcoming delivery of...

The Mikoyan MiG-29 is a twin-engine fighter aircraft capable of shooting down enemy aircraft mid-air and is being considered a major threat to Israel by geopolitical experts.

In a development set to raise concerns in Israel and the United States, Iran has reportedly received a fresh shipment of MiG-29 fighter jets from Russia, significantly enhancing its air capabilities. The Mikoyan MiG-29, a twin-engine air superiority fighter designed in the Soviet Union, is capable of engaging enemy aircraft mid-air and is widely considered a serious threat to Israel’s regional security. Experts suggest that this acquisition could shift the balance of power in the Middle East, particularly in the ongoing Iran-Israel strategic standoff.

According to Abolfazl Zoharevand, a member of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security Committee, the newly acquired jets have been deployed at Shiraz airbase. He described the MiG-29s as a short-term measure while Iran awaits the arrival of the more advanced Russian Sukhoi Su-35 fighters. Although the number of Su-35s to be delivered remains undisclosed, the acquisition forms part of a broader effort by Tehran to modernise its air fleet amid escalating regional tensions.

Zoharevand further revealed that Iran is set to receive substantial military hardware alongside the MiG-29s, including Russian S-400 missile systems and Chinese HQ-9 air defence systems. “Once these weapons are fully deployed, our enemies will understand the language of power,” he stated, alluding to Israel and the United States, which targeted Iran’s nuclear installations earlier this year.

Reinforcing Iran’s Air Power and Defences

Iran’s recent military acquisitions follow significant losses during past conflicts, including the destruction of Russian S-300 batteries and aircraft such as F-14s, F-5s, and AH-1s in Operation Rising Lion. In response, Iran has focused on strengthening its air force and air defence network, which now includes Russian S-300 PMU2 batteries, indigenous Bavar-373 long-range surface-to-air missiles, Khordad and Sayyad missile systems, Arman long-range anti-ballistic missile defences, and S-200 Ghareh long-range surface-to-air missiles.

This latest delivery underscores Tehran’s continued strategic alignment with Russia and China and marks a notable escalation in the Iran-Israel regional rivalry.