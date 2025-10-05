BIG setback for Pakistan: Russia steps back from military support, denies supplying...; says ‘illogical…, India uncomfortable…’

Russia has denied allegations that it is supplying RD-93MA engines to Pakistan for its JF-17 Thunder fighter jets, calling the reports "illogical". A Russian official pointed to attempts to create friction between Moscow and New Delhi ahead of the upcoming bilateral meetings.

Is Russia supplying RD-93MA jet engines to Pakistan?

A Russian source told WION that there's no confirmation of Russia supplying advanced RD-93MA jet engines to Pakistan for its JF-17 Thunder Block III fighter jets. The source emphasised its commitment to strengthening ties with India, considering both countries have a long-standing strategic partnership, particularly in defence and energy sectors. Describing such a development as 'illogical', the source said, “No confirmation on such a development. It looks illogical for serious and professional observers, who trace big deals ahead between Russia and India. Don’t have such a level of cooperation with Pakistan, which would make India feel uncomfortable.”

The source further pointed to attempts to create friction between Moscow and New Delhi ahead of the upcoming bilateral meetings. “Someone trying to compromise exceptionally promising and forward-looking cooperation, especially on the eve of high and highest level contacts," added the source.



When Congress questioned India-Russia ties over military support to Pakistan

The development comes amid Congress's demand for answers from the central government on why India's "once most reliable strategic ally", Russia, is providing military support to Pakistan by supplying engines. Calling it a failure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personalised brand of diplomacy, Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said the government "must explain why Russia has chosen to ignore New Delhi's appeals and proceed with supplying advanced RD-93MA engines to Pakistan's fleet of Chinese-made JF-17 fighter jets."

"The latest Block III variant of this aircraft will feature the upgraded engine and the same PL-15 missiles believed to have been used against our country during Operation Sindoor. The IAF Chief has also stated that the JF-17 may be among the Pakistani fighters that were used against us," he claimed on a post on X.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin is all set to visit India in December this year. Putin said that he was looking forward to his trip to India in early December and meeting with "my friend and our reliable partner Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi, while speaking at the Valdai plenary session last week.