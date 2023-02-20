Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld
topStoriesenglish

Big relief for former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, Lahore HC approves protective bail plea

PTI chief and Pakistan ex PM has been granted protective bail by Lahore HC.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 09:13 PM IST

Big relief for former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, Lahore HC approves protective bail plea
Imran Khan will not go to jail for now | Photo: File

Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan will not go to jail for now as Lahore High Court on Monday (February 20) approved his protective bail plea in a case pertaining to protests outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Imran Khan had filed for bail in a case related to violent protests outside the election commission post the disqualification of the cricketer-turned-politician by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the prohibited funding case last year. 

Read: Imran Khan seems battle ready amid fear of arrest in prohibited foreign funding case

Khan entered the Lahore High Court premise after hours of dawdling outside at 6 pm. His team faced difficulties as a large number of supporters and lawyers were gathered outside the court. Senior PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry, Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Azam Swati accompanied the Pakistan ex-PM to the court. 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic wedding photos first look: Know what couple wore in marriage ceremony
Discover 5 surprising health benefits of blueberries: From boosting brain function to fighting inflammation and more
Hina Khan looks impeccably hot in white coloured monokini, check pics here
In pics: Bigg Boss 16 fame Soundarya Sharma gives fashion goals in purple dress
Nysa Devgan looks stunningly sexy in black bodycon, poses with Orhan Awatramani and friends
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IGNOU January Admission 2023 Registration: Last date today to apply at ignou.ac.in, know how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.