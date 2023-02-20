Big relief for former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, Lahore HC approves protective bail plea

Imran Khan will not go to jail for now | Photo: File

Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan will not go to jail for now as Lahore High Court on Monday (February 20) approved his protective bail plea in a case pertaining to protests outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Imran Khan had filed for bail in a case related to violent protests outside the election commission post the disqualification of the cricketer-turned-politician by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the prohibited funding case last year.

Khan entered the Lahore High Court premise after hours of dawdling outside at 6 pm. His team faced difficulties as a large number of supporters and lawyers were gathered outside the court. Senior PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry, Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Azam Swati accompanied the Pakistan ex-PM to the court.