Big relief for Chinmoy Krishna Das as Bangladesh High Court grants bail in two cases

In a major legal relief for Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, the Bangladesh High Court has granted him bail in two of the four cases filed against him. Read below to know more.

A High Court in Bangladesh granted bail to popular Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in two cases on Sunday, as per a report by ANI. ''The Bangladesh High Court has granted bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das in two of the four cases filed against him. These cases included charges of attempted murder, vandalism, obstruction of government duties and related offences. A two-judge High Court bench issued the bail order today,'' ANI reported quoting Chinmoy's lawyer Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee.

A bench of Justice M Zahid Sarwar and Justice Sheikh Abu Taher granted bail to Das on August 2 and also set August 16 as the date for hearing the bail applications in the other two cases.

Who is Chinmoy Krishna Das?

Chinmoy Krishna Das is a former ISKON leader. He is a spokesperson of the Bangladesh Shommilito Sanatan Jagaran Jote, which is a Hindu religious alliance and rights group in the country.

He was arrested in November 2024 at Dhaka airport on allegations of insulting the national flag of Bangladesh. Following his arrest, agitation erupted, which further led to violent clashes between his followers and law enforcement outside the Chattogram Court Building.

Taslima Nasreen protested against arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das

During a press conference on Sunday, Bangladeshi activist and author Taslima Nasreen said that she protested against the 'illegal arrest' of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishan Das. ''I protested against the illegal arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu. We do not know why the government arrested him. I think the way Chinmoy Krishna Das Prabhu was uniting the Hindu community was the reason,'' she said.

For all those unversed, Chinmoy has been quite vocal for the Hindu community in Bangladesh, and has frequently called for reforms including a minority protection law, a tribunal for fast-tracking cases of minority persecution and the establishment of a dedicated ministry of minority affairs.